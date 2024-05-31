Demi Moore has established an intriguing career for herself ever since her commercial breakthrough in Joel Schumacher's drama St. Elmo's Fire, where she rose to prominence as a member of the Brat Pack, and became one of the highest-paid and most sought-after actresses. Even though she eventually took a break from acting following the release of G.I. Jane and Deconstructing Harry in 1997 to focus on spending time with her family, Moore endured — and endures — a well-known name in the industry.

Proof of the star's ever-lasting relevance is her contribution (which has proven to be one of the star's most compelling showcases of her talents) to her newest movie, The Substance, which captured the attention of critics when it was released at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or in its main competition section. To celebrate the actor's grand return to the big screen, we look back at the best Demi Moore movies, ranking them by entertainment value and, of course, taking the gifted star's efforts into consideration.

10 'If These Walls Could Talk' (1996)

Directors: Cher, Nancy Savoca

Directed by the well-known superstar Cher and Nancy Savoca, If These Walls Could Talk is a 1996 TV drama broadcast on HBO and starring Moore, Sissy Spacek, and Anne Heche in the lead roles. Through its intriguing narrative, the film illustrates the struggles of coping with unplanned pregnancies in various social climates, including the decades of the 1950s, 1970s, and 1990s. All the women live in the same house over the course of five decades, hence its title.

Considering the sensitive topics it tackles, including, If These Walls Could Talk is a poignant film in Demi Moore's filmography, providing audiences with a touching and thought-provoking premise that examines the dilemmas and anxieties women face when dealing with unwanted pregnancies. On top of the great performances, Cher and Nancy Savoca's movie stands out because it provides audiences with various ways that women handle this life-changing experience, showcasing how gender affects abortion.

9 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' (2022)

Director: Tom Gormican

One of Moore's most recent projects is Tom Gormican's absurdist action crime comedy, led by none other than Nicolas Cage. In the movie, the star plays a fictionalized version of himself while channeling his iconic and treasured big-screen characters as he's caught between a superfan (Pedro Pascal) and a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish).

Although The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is probably not everyone's cup of tea, it is still a solid pick for anyone who enjoys comedy and action thrown into the mix. Thanks to its action-packed scenes, great humor, and creative storyline, Gormican's film arguably even ranks high as one of the best action comedies of the 2020s so far. Sharon Horgan is Nick Cage's ex-wife in the film — until she's suddenly replaced by Moore, who also delivers an enjoyable, comical performance.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Release Date April 22, 2022

8 'Beavis and Butt-Head Do America' (1996)

Director: Mike Judge

Beavis and Butt-Head fans are probably familiar with Mike Judge's movie. However, some may be surprised to learn that Demi Moore did a voice acting bit — and a very good one at that — in it. The film focuses on the two iconic adolescent heroes (both voiced by Judge) as they wake up to find their treasured television stolen. As such, they decide to embark on an epic journey across America to recover it, unknowingly becoming fugitives.

Aside from Beavis and Butt-Head Do America's engaging storyline, one of its strongest aspects is undoubtedly the skilled voice-acting, with Demi Moore often stealing the spotlight as the main antagonist, Dallas Grimes. Thanks to its silly jokes and engaging plot, the fun adult animation comedy was the second highest-grossing animated film of 1996, only behind Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America Release Date December 15, 1996

7 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' (1996)

Directors: Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise

Interestingly enough, Moore also partook in The Hunchback of Notre Dame — meaning she starred in both the first and second most commercially successful animation movies of 1996. This Gray Trousdale and Kirk Wise Disney feature centers around a bell-ringer with a back deformity who embarks on a journey to assert his independence from a vicious government minister in order to help his friend, a Romani dancer, Esmeralda (voiced by Moore).

Although it's not one of Disney's most unforgettable but an underrated entry instead, Trousdale and Wise's movie is undoubtedly entertaining, with memorable characters — namely Esmeralda, one of the best Disney female characters (even if she's not a princess) — that help elevate its narrative to higher ground. The Hunchback of Notre Dame is definitely a must-see in Moore's filmography, especially for those who are looking into watching her voice-acting efforts.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1939) Release Date December 29, 1939

6 'Now and Then' (1995)

Director: Lesli Linka Glatter

Partly set in the 1970s and 1990s, Lesli Linka Glatter's 1995 coming-of-age drama Now and Then stars Moore, Rita Wilson, and Rosie O'Donnell, among other talented stars, centering around four childhood friends who reunite in their hometown of Shelby, Indiana as adult women and look back at their time as 12-year-old girls who grow up together during an eventful small-town summer.

Lesli Linka Glatter's well-acted and directed film is a beautiful ode to the aching pains of growing up, especially as a young girl, providing audiences with a nostalgic premise revolving around childhood memories and girlhood, including body image, sexuality, and friendship. Although it was not as highly received by critics as it was by general moviegoers, Now and Then is nonetheless a touching, audience-approved feature.

5 'Deconstructing Harry' (1997)

Director: Woody Allen

Despite being directed by one of the most controversial directors — whose body of work audiences may want to avoid — Deconstructing Harry inevitably ranks as one of Moore's best quality-wise. The story centers around Harry Block, who is undergoing writer's block while eagerly awaiting his writing award. In the meantime, he looks back at events from his past, and scenes from his best-selling books as characters, both real and fictional, come back to haunt him.

Among the strongest aspects of Allen's comedy-drama is its ensemble cast featuring Caroline Aaron, Kirstie Alley, Bob Balaban, Richard Benjamin, Eric Bogosian, Billy Crystal and Judy Davis, Jennifer Garner in her feature film debut, and Moore, who successfully played therapist Helen. Funny and layered, Deconstructing Harry offers audiences a compelling tale that examines the boundaries between fiction and reality.

Deconstructing Harry (1997) Release Date December 12, 1997

4 'The Substance' (2024)

Director: Coralie Fargeat

One of this year's biggest surprises in the body horror genre so far, Coralie Fargeat's The Substance earned the attention of critics at the Cannes Film Festival, with writer and filmmaker Fargeat winning the Best Screenplay award. Featuring exciting star Margaret Qualey along with Moore its center, the movie follows a fading celebrity who decides to use a black market drug that consists of a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself.

While the movie will only be available for streaming in September, Fargeat's picture has proven to be, at least among critics, one of Moore's finest pictures to date; this is not the least surprising considering the relevant themes it deals with, including sexism and aging women's body autonomy. Variety describes it as a "visionary feminist body-horror film that takes cosmetic enhancement to extremes," and Collider's own Caleb Hammond believes (as they wrote in a review) that one of the strongest aspects of the stylish film is Moore's performance.

3 'Margin Call' (2011)

Director: J.C. Chandor

In J.C. Chandor's sharply-written directorial debut Margin Call, Zachary Quinto plays the lead role of the key people at an investment bank. The story takes place over a 24-hour period at a large Wall Street investment bank during the initial stages of the 2007–2008 financial crisis with a focus on the actions taken by a group of employees during the subsequent financial collapse.

Moore is fantastic as the secondary antagonist in the film, adding a lot to the story and making the most of her screen time. Considering that it is also based on a true story involving finances and features great performances, Margin Call is a great pick for anyone who enjoys business films such as The Wolf of Wall Street or The Big Short (the ideal "finance bro" triple feature alert).

2 'A Few Good Men' (1992)

Director: Rob Reiner

In the courtroom thriller A Few Good Men, inexperienced Navy lawyer Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee, played by Tom Cruise, is tasked with defending Marines accused of murdering a colleague. Kaffee is known for seeking plea bargains. However, a fellow lawyer, Lt. Cdr. JoAnne Galloway, played by Moore, convinces him that the accused marines were most likely carrying out an order from a commanding officer.

While the plot may feel a bit predictable at times, Rob Reiner's engaging 1992 movie strongly benefits from its amazing direction and talented cast, which not only includes Cruise and Moore, but also Jack Nicholson. A critical and commercial success, grossing over $141 million worldwide and being nominated for four Academy Awards, A Few Good Men is an essential viewing in the star's exciting career.

1 'Ghost' (1990)

Director: Jerry Zucker

Jerry Zucker's Ghost is arguably the best Demi Moore film to date for a number of reasons, starting with the star's incredible performance. The story follows murdered banker Sam Wheat (Patrick Swayze), whose ghost sets out to save his girlfriend, Molly Jensen (Moore), from the person who killed him. That is, of course, with the help of a reluctant psychic, Oda Mae Brown (Whoopi Goldberg).

An unexpected hit movie of the 1990s, Zucker's investing supernatural romance is equally imaginative, humorous, and moving, resulting in one of the great romance classics. In addition to Goldberg's hilarious bits (which were a major stand-out, if we're being honest), Ghost is an engrossing movie that celebrates meaningful connections and provides audiences with a fun time in front of the screen in the meantime.

Ghost Release Date July 12, 1990

