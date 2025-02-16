Demi Moore’s Oscar nomination for her performance in The Substance is an exciting accomplishment for horror fans. If Moore wins, it would be only the fourth time in Oscar history that an actress has won for a horror movie. She would join the ranks of Kathy Bates in Misery, Jodie Foster in The Silence of the Lambs, and Natalie Portman in Black Swan. But an Oscar win for Moore would also be a continuation of a trend that has sprung up over the past few years in the Best Actress Category, starting with Michelle Yeoh's 2023 win for Everything Everywhere All at Once and followed by Emma Stone's win for Poor Things in 2024. This trio of performances would mark a more experimental turn for the Academy — one that feels long-awaited.

The Past Two Best Actress Oscar Wins Have Been in Absurdist Sci-Fi Films

Demi Moore's first Oscar nomination is long-deserved, but it's somewhat surprising that the film she is nominated for is so singular and strange. As one of the most viscerally disgusting horror films in recent memory, The Substance is definitely not for everyone. Director Coralie Fargeat crafts an uncanny future Hollywood that is just beyond reality, but not far from it. The Substance shares a similar central element of sci-fi weirdness with the past two years' Best Actress-winning films. Moore's potential win would complete a trio of performances set in deeply original, surreal worlds that are not pandering to mainstream appeal.

In Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, Emma Stone stars as Bella Baxter, a female Frankenstein's monster created by Doctor Godwin Baxter (Willem Defoe) from the brain of a woman's unborn child and the body of her dead mother. In the Daniels' Everything Everywhere All at Once, Michelle Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, the owner of a laundromat whose life takes a wild turn when she finds out she is part of a multiverse under threat, and that she alone can save it by verse-jumping to alternate realities to fight the all-consuming enemy, Jobu Tupaki (Stephanie Hsu). All three of these films are uncompromising, unconventional tales, but it is their lead performances that bring them to greatness.

Demi Moore Winning for 'The Substance' Would Be a Win For Weird Girls Everywhere