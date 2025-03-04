I am not here to say that Mikey Madison was not a deserving winner. Her performance in Anora was inspired. Truly, it is shocking to watch her acceptance speech during the 97th Academy Awards and see just how different she is from the loudmouthed Ani that felt so natural to Madison. For the most part, the night was full of deserving winners and nominees who all stood head and shoulders above the industry as shining beacons of excellence. However, there is a certain amount of irony that Demi Moore’s comeback performance in The Substance, battling against ageist stereotypes, lost out to a younger, more vibrant performance about sexuality in the modern age.

With Demi Moore's incredible run of winning the Best Actress award at numerous award shows, it felt ripe for the Academy to take the opportunity to hold Demi Moore up and show that The Substance had touched many of the voters, yet they instead chose to look towards finding the next rising star. Again, there is nothing wrong with this, but it does happen to prove The Substance's point surrounding the treatment of "older" women in an industry that typically equates attractiveness with value for women. The worry is that Demi Moore has lost this award due to some of the unfair criticism the film faced surrounding how deeply it explored its themes, as not only is it meant to be garish, but it sent Moore's performance through a vast array of emotions and mental states that made her performance so great.

A Demi Moore Win Would Have Been a Statement For the Oscars Surrounding Women in Hollywood