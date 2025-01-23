After winning the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Demi Moore immediately became a major contender to win the coveted Academy Award. However, due to the Academy's bias against genre films, particularly horror, many braced for a shocking snub for Moore's explosive performance in the body horror black comedy, The Substance, but luckily, the skeptics were proven false. Her performance in Coralie Fargeat's acclaimed film has received adoration since its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Still, few could have predicted that The Substance, a grisly, farcical horror film containing some of the most grotesque imagery in recent memory, would be an awards contender. Not only does Demi Moore's Best Actress nomination signal a shift in Oscar voting tendencies to accept horror as an artistic achievement, but this late-career triumph marks a seismic comeback for the actor.

'The Substance' and the Horror Genre's Success on Oscar Nomination Day

Following The Substance's theatrical premiere in September 2024, Moore's and the film's Oscar viability was understandably viewed as a long shot. After all, horror films, especially body horror, defy the taste of the average Academy voter. Thanks to an unusual release slate due to last year's SAG-AFTRA strike, the awards campaign has never felt so wide open for its contenders. In an abnormal season, it makes sense that something as bonkers and irreverent as The Substance would replace the usual tony, prestigious fare on voters' ballots.

The film, about an aging celebrity, Elisabeth Sparkle (Moore), who consumes a black market drug to produce a younger and more fashionable version of herself to appeal to the public, speaks to contemporary issues regarding female beauty standards, gender bias, and image self-consciousness. As the voting body has expanded and diversified, more films like The Substance will hopefully be legitimized as important texts and not just cheap exploitation.

With 14 wins from precursor awards, Moore is in prime position to obtain the Best Actress prize from the Academy. Moore's fellow nominees in the category include Cynthia Erivo in Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Pérez, Mikey Madison in Anora, and Fernanda Torres in I'm Still Here. While Moore's co-star, Margaret Qualley, was worthy of a Best Supporting Actress nomination, The Substance fared well during nomination day, as it received nominations for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture. In general, the horror genre took an impressive leap in Oscar recognition in 2025. Robert Eggers' Nosferatu cleaned up in the below-the-line categories, earning nods for Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, and Makeup and Hairstyling. The recent horror legacy sequel, Alien: Romulus, earned a nod for Best Visual Effects and The Girl with The Needle was nominated in the Best International Feature category.

The Importance of Demi Moore's Best Actress Nomination for 'The Substance'