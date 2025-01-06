A year ago, Demi Moore represented a bygone era of the 1990s. A prominent star and pop culture icon famous for Ghost and Indecent Proposal, Moore's film career had been relatively dormant until she returned in blazing glory in Coralie Fargeat's body-horror black comedy, The Substance. Her performance as an aging celebrity icon who takes the titular substance to birth a younger, "sexier" version of herself earned her a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. Moore's previous Golden Globe nominations include Ghost and If These Walls Could Talk from the 1990s.

Mounting this later comeback is a gonzo, fearless performance by Moore that bitingly reflects on her career and the perils of female stardom. Her work in the film evokes her daring streak as an actor throughout the '90s, which peaked in 1996 with Striptease. The film, about an FBI secretary-turned-exotic dancer, caught Moore on a hot streak, but its critical panning led to her gradually waning public image. Beyond its importance in Moore's career, Striptease will live in history due to its star breaking the glass ceiling for female salaries.

'Striptease' Was a Daring Exploration of Sexuality That Flopped With Critics

image via Columbia

Demi Moore, a potential Oscar player this year for The Substance following her Golden Globe win, has been a trailblazing public figure on and off the screen. With the combination of her cinematic hits like Ghost, A Few Good Men, and Disclosure, and her controversial Vanity Fair cover, Moore was a constantly buzzy celebrity in Hollywood. Still a devout social activist today, she is bold in her advocacy for women's rights and equality across all fronts. In film, Moore's activism left a seismic mark during salary negotiations for Striptease, directed by Andrew Bergman and based on the novel by Carl Hiaasen. The film follows Erin Grant (Moore), a Florida FBI secretary who loses her job and custody of her seven-year-old daughter, Angela (Moore's daughter Rumer Willis). To obtain the necessary funds to appeal the decision in court, she turns to professional stripping and gets caught up in corrupt politics involving her husband Darrell (Robert Patrick) and shady Congress official David Dilbeck (Burt Reynolds).

Striptease is a product of the boom of erotic thrillers and other sexploitation movies of the '90s, particularly Basic Instinct. Because of their salacious, low-brow material, many viewers never wanted to admit that they liked this niche genre of films, but the box office numbers would indicate otherwise. With Striptease, along with Showgirls, Hollywood seemed to have crossed the line, as the film became a quick punch-line from respected critics like Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert to the Golden Raspberries, an institution prone to dump on sex symbols. Moore, derided for her dour and self-serious performance, was quickly on the downswing following Striptease, but at least she got her money's worth making this notorious folly. G.I. Jane, Moore's follow-up star vehicle, directed by Ridley Scott, disappointed at the box office, but the actor was proud of the film, citing it as "thoughtful." However, because her role, a woman undergoing rigorous Navy SEALs training, subverted gender dynamics, she believes the film alienated male audiences.

Demi Moore's $12 Million Salary in 'Striptease' Unfairly Led to Her Decline as a Movie Star