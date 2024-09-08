In her long and storied career, Demi Moore has played characters of all shapes, sizes, and psychological dispositions. Her sustained decades-long success has also made her a tabloid favorite, and one of the most recognizable and most scrutinized stars of her generation. This came with its own setbacks, and Moore spoke about her ongoing journey towards body positivity in a conversation with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff at the Toronto International Film Festival. She said that if there’s one thing that working on her upcoming body horror film The Substance taught her, it’s that “looking good” — or, living up to society’s beauty standards — isn’t all that it is cracked up to be.

Responding to Nemiroff's story about giving in to a troll’s harsh comment about her appearance, Moore said that she, too, used to put undue value on her appearance. She said that a lot of this pressure arises from the false notion that women’s worth diminishes as they age. Moore said that over time, she has realized that these impositions are difficult to resist because they are part of an individual's larger journey of self-discovery. In The Substance, she plays a television celebrity who decides to use a black market drug to create a younger, more ideal version of herself. Asked if there’s one thing that she’s the proudest of about the film, Moore said, “For me, knowing that I was letting go of actually needing to look good…” In her own words:

"For me, I feel like I've had my own journey around placing a lot of value, especially when I was younger, on my body and what it looked like, and that if it wasn't thin, then I was less valuable. But what I've come to really see — and I do believe it is an ongoing journey, and we come up against things — is there are a couple of things, which is, we have the circumstances of our collective consciousness that has, for a long time, seen women's value as diminishing as they age, as there being certain idealized body types, faces, looks that are more desirable than others. But at the end of the day, I feel that all of that is in service to us, that it's happening for us, not to us, that it is there essentially so that we can actually get to the place that is of self-love and self-acceptance, because what other people do or don't do is irrelevant, how we hold it is everything. That's what creates our reality and experience. It's like you believing that your upper lip was not acceptable, then it made you insecure, but thereby you did something to get to the place now where that doesn't actually matter. But you wouldn't have known that without that experience."

'The Substance' Drew Gasps After Its Cannes Premiere

Close

Written and directed by Coralie Fargeat, who broke onto the scene with her acclaimed debut feature Revenge, The Substance premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it competed for the prestigious Palme d’Or. The movie opened to critical acclaim, with many highlighting Moore’s performance as the finest of her career. In his review, Collider’s Caleb Hammond wrote that her “performance bares all.” The Substance currently sits at a “fresh” 92% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Also starring Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid, The Substance will be released in theaters by MUBI on September 20. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and more news out of TIFF.

Special thanks to this year’s partners of the Cinema Center x Collider Studio at TIFF 2024 including presenting Sponsor Range Rover Sport as well as supporting sponsors Peoples Group financial services, poppi soda, Don Julio Tequila, Legend Water and our venue host partner Marbl Toronto. And also Roxstar Entertainment, our event producing partner and Photagonist Canada for the photo and video services.