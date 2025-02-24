As can be expected with any award season, there have been plenty of shocks, upsets, and exciting moments along the way, like Timothée Chalamet and Martin Short’s respective wins at last night’s Screen Actors Guild Award ceremonies. At the top of the list of this year’s film award contenders are two indie movies — Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance and Sean Baker’s Anora — both of which have garnered multiple nominations and wins as the season trucks right along. History was made for one of the stars of the former when Demi Moore finally took home her first major win earlier this year at the Golden Globes. It’s been a long road for Moore, whose career in Hollywood began in the early 1980s, with the actress largely staying active over the last more than four decades.

Last night, at the SAG Awards, Moore took home her second trophy for her performance in The Substance, nabbing the honor of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. The competition was tough this year, with Moore’s name appearing on the ballot alongside fellow greats such as Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo and The Last Showgirl’s Pamela Anderson. Still, Moore pulled ahead, receiving another pat on the back from her colleagues in the industry.

In the Virtual Press Room following her big win, Moore spoke with Collider’s Taylor Gates, who asked the Ghost actress to share her most magical moment from the award season thus far. Still flabbergasted by it all and grateful for every last second, Moore replied:

“It's hard to say that there's one. I think obviously the Golden Globes was such a shock and so there’s been beauty and joy in each moment. It’s hard to say that there's one that's better than the other. It's the whole that makes it the best.”

Demi Moor Is Headed to the Academy Awards