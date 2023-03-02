The cast for Taylor Sheridan's new Western drama 1883: The Bass Reeves Story continues to grow. According to Variety, Demi Singleton is the latest to be cast for the series. She will appear as a series regular opposite David Oyelowo, who plays the titular lawman.

Singleton joins a cast that includes Dennis Quaid, Barry Pepper, Forrest Goodluck, Lauren E. Banks and Grantham Coleman. Singleton will play Bass Reeves and Jennie's (Banks) daughter Sally, who is described as "precocious".

The role will be the latest in Singleton's rising career. She has also appeared in the MGM+ series Godfather of Harlem alongside Forrest Whitaker. In film, she is best known for her portrayal of a young Serena Williams in the Oscar-winning film King Richard.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: Taylor Sheridan to Direct Two Episodes of '1883: The Bass Reeves Story

The series will show the legendary exploits of Reeves, a frontier lawman who is "known as the greatest frontier hero in American history" and an inspiration for 'The Lone Ranger'. Reeves' story will connect with the world of Sheridan's Yellowstone, serving as a spinoff of the prequel series 1883. 1883 told the story of how Yellowstone's Dutton family came to settle in Montana, establishing the ranch that sits at the center of their story.

Another Yellowstone prequel, 1923, takes place a generation after the events of 1883. That series, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, focuses on the Duttons as they face challenges during the Prohibition period. The series finished its first season with a second already in the works.

Bass Reeves is currently filming near Fort Worth, Texas. Sheridan will direct the first two of the series' six episodes while also serving as an executive producer. Oyelowo also serves as an executive producer alongside his wife Jessica Oyelowo, as well as Ron Burkle, David Permut, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Christina Voros, who will direct the remaining episodes.

The series was announced in September 2021 when the Oyelowos signed a deal with Paramount (then ViacomCBS) under their Yoruba Saxon production banner to star and executive produce the drama.

"The stories Jess and I want to tell are boundary-busting and full of folks the likes of which we have seldom seen on screen," David Oyelowo said at the time. "The extraordinary story of Bass Reeves exemplifies just that. To collaborate with world-class talent like Taylor Sheridan to tell those stories to the widest audience possible is our dream, and we believe that can and will be realized through the shared ambitions we have with ViacomCBS and its signature branded platforms, alongside our seasoned and brilliant producing partners at 101 Studios."

No release date for Bass Reeves has been announced yet.