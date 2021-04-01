Plus, if he wasn’t in the movie, would he be rooting for Godzilla or Kong?

With director Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong now playing in North American theaters and streaming for free on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Demián Bichir about making the newest entry in the monster franchise. During the fun interview, he talked about who they’d be rooting for if he wasn’t in the movie, what it was like seeing the finished film and the monster fights, if his character in Godzilla vs. Kong had seen the Jurassic Park movies, and why he’s excited to make the Let the Right One In pilot at Showtime. In addition, over the past year, whenever we wrote about this movie, so many people wanted to know why Godzilla and Kong don’t kiss. So I asked him about it. Considering he had no idea I’d be asking this question, his answer was great.

In Godzilla vs. Kong, you will see the two monsters taking each other on in their first shared film in years. The film is a direct sequel to both Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island and the movie co-stars Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Millie Bobby Brown, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Brian Tyree Henry, and Eiza González.

Check out what Demián Bichir had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

Demian Bichir:

Has his character in Godzilla vs. Kong seen the Jurassic Park movies?

Why don’t Godzilla and Kong kiss in the movie?

If he was not in the movie, would he be rooting for Godzilla or Kong?

What was it like watching the finished film and seeing them fight?

What excites him about the Let the Right One In series?

Here’s the official synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong.

Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The initial confrontation between the two Titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

