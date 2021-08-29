The Celtic god Cernunnos is the inspiration behind Hallowed Ground writer-director Miles Doleac's new horror feature Demigod, starring Rachel Nichols, Jeremy London, and Elena Sanchez. Gravitas Ventures has released the first trailer for the horror film and it looks like the perfect pre-Halloween film to enjoy.

After the death of her grandfather, Robin (Nichols) and her husband Leo (Yohance Myles) return to her birthplace in Germany's Black Forest, only to find a terrifying secret waiting for them there. At her grandfather's secluded hunting cabin, Robin realizes that the inheritance left behind for her is far more macabre than she had bargained for.

In the trailer, Robin dismisses the legends as stories told after too much whiskey, but things turn dark quickly as she and her husband are confronted by Druid-like figures who seemingly summon forth the horned god. In Celtic traditions, Cernunnos is often depicted with large antlers and worshipped as the “lord of wild things.” While historic texts about the god have not survived, he is often interpreted as the god of nature, hunting, and fertility. It will be interesting to see how Doleac will interweave tradition into his horror film.

RELATED: 'Welcome to the Blumhouse' Season 2 Trailer Reveals a New Wave of Spooky Horror Movies

Doleac acted as a multi-hyphenate on the project, directing, writing (with Michael Donovan Horn), and performing in the film. He appears in the trailer as Arthur, who tries to warn the couple about what is in store for them in the Black Forest. He also produced Demigod alongside James V. Bulian, Wesly O'Mary, and Lindsay Anne Williams, who also appears in the film.

Gravitas Ventures is set to release Demigod in theaters and on VOD platforms on October 15, 2021. Check out the trailer below:

Image via Gravitas Ventures

KEEP READING: ‘Candyman’ Review: Nia DaCosta Crafts a Wry, Ambitious, Occasionally Frustrating Reimagining of the Horror Icon

Share Share Tweet Email

'Wonder Woman 3': Everything We Know So Far About the Sequel The Princess of Themyscira is flying into theaters for one last story of Wonder.

Read Next