There’s a scene in 1993’s Demolition Man in which big bad Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes), who’s in the middle of defrosting all the most dangerous prisoners at the film’s futuristic cryogenic prison, is ecstatic to learn that he will have the opportunity to work side by side with Jeffrey Dahmer. “I love that guy!”, Phoenix exclaims before rushing his right-hand man to get the infamous serial killer out of his cage. Out of all the scenes that date Demolition Man as a movie from another time, this is perhaps the most glaring. First of all, the scene features Wesley Snipes as a bona fide action star, a status that the actor has long since lost. Secondly, few decades were as obsessed with cryogenics as the 1990s. Last, but not least, who could have predicted that, thirty years later, regular people would be as obsessed with Dahmer?

Jokes aside, Marco Brambilla’s Demolition Man is indeed a movie from another time - a simpler, and yet much more complicated era. It’s a movie that belongs to a moment in history in which concerns about the “politically correct” were just getting started, and in which taking extreme stances against things such as healthy eating felt like proper rebellion instead of right-wing denial. It belongs to a time in which the future seemed threatening not because it looked like a post-apocalyptic wasteland, but because it promised to be way too nice. It’s a film that still believes that Arnold Schwarzenegger will one day become president, but that did not predict the disastrous effects of a Trump administration. A film that scoffs at the notion of people avoiding physical contact for fear of germs.

'Demolition Man' Makes the Most Out of an Outlandish Premise

Perhaps we should start with the basics. The year is 1996—merely three years after Demolition Man’s actual release. The city of Los Angeles has been turned into a veritable hell on Earth, filled with burning buildings and out-of-control criminals. Gang leader Simon Phoenix has kidnapped an entire bus and is keeping dozens of people hostage in his warehouse/compound. The only man that can stop him is a ruthless detective named John Spartan (Sylvester Stallone), best known by his colleagues as the Demolition Man, due to his blatant disregard for public and private property in his attempts to fight crime. It’s a stint that works, no matter how much it annoys people. However, in order to catch Phoenix, Spartan goes one step too far: he allows the criminal to blow up the warehouse with the hostages still inside. Phoenix is apprehended, but so is Spartan. Both are sentenced to decades of imprisonment in the California Cryo-Penitentiary.

Fast-forward 36 years. During a parole hearing, Phoenix manages to escape and is ready to reclaim his place as the California king of crime. And, in the new city of San Angeles, there is no one that can stop him. In an ultra-conformist society in which everything from curse words to sex has been made illegal, cops just don’t know how to deal with the likes of Phoenix anymore. Their only choice is to bring back Spartan. After all, it takes “a maniac to catch one."

It’s an outlandish premise, and Bambrilla doesn’t make any effort to hide its absurdity beneath a veneer of seriousness. The closest you will get to an actual dystopian narrative in Demolition Man is a series of not-so-subtle references to Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World. Nods to the classic sci-fi book appear in the conditioning of prisoners at the cryogenic facility, in the genetic selection of embryos made in labs, and, of course, in the name of the 20th-century-obsessed Lieutenant Lenina Huxley (Sandra Bullock), who serves as Spartan’s partner and love interest. Apart from these brief allusions, Demolition Man is an extremely silly movie, an action film pastiche that is much more concerned with cracking jokes and blowing things up than with any proper social critique.

'Demolition Man' Works Fine as a Comedy, But Not So Much as an Action Film

But does the movie do its job right? Well, that depends. Perhaps Demolition Man’s greatest crime is that its action sequences just aren’t exciting enough. The film relies way too much on gun fights, but, in reality, its best action moments are when Stallone and Snipes are putting their fists to work. As for the explosions, they aren’t even that big a part of the film. As a matter of fact, it’s even hard to understand how Spartan got the nickname of Demolition Man, considering that he doesn’t even demolish that many things throughout the film. Sure, he breaks down some windows at a museum and a restaurant, but there are only two buildings that are actually brought down because of his actions. One of them is the warehouse at the beginning of the movie, which was actually set on fire by Phoenix. Spartan was, at worst, guilty of omission.

As a comedy, however, Demolition Man works somewhat better, but it truly depends on your sense of humor. Is the idea of Taco Bell winning something called the franchise wars and becoming the only restaurant in the world funny to you? How do you feel about switching your toilet paper for three iron seashells? What about Sandra Bullock constantly getting her 20th-century expressions mixed up and saying things like “there’s a new shepherd in town” and “let’s blow this guy”? I must admit I chuckled at more than a few of these gags. On the other hand, the casual racism towards Asians was not amusing.

Still, dialogue-wise, the screenplay of Demolition Man is quite a thing to behold. The movie is full of extremely quotable one-liners and absurd exchanges that are made all the funnier by its performances. Bullock and Snipes, in particular, feel right at home. As Lenina Huxley, Bullock is the most exaggerated caricature of a futuristic past-fangirl, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with it. As for Snipes, his villainous performance is so maniacal and over-the-top that, in a different timeline, it’s not hard to imagine him as the Joker.

But that’s about where the merits of the Demolition Man screenplay stop. Plot-wise, it feels more like a series of missed opportunities. The most egregious one is the missing subplot involving John Spartan’s daughter. There’s a whole thing about him having a living daughter that he hasn’t seen ever since his imprisonment, but that never goes anywhere. For a second there, it seems like the movie is going to make Huxley his missing child, and the story gets Oldboy levels of uncomfortable. Thankfully, that’s not what happens. There is also Bill Cobb’s character, Zachary Lamb, who is criminally underutilized. As a police officer that met Spartan in his heyday and is still on the force, Lamb should’ve been more important to the whole plot. After all, he’s the bridge between the past and the future. Alas, he’s only in the film for a couple of scenes.

Finally, Demolition Man is sort of a cowardly movie when it comes to taking sides. Sure, it has a whole take on how violence is sometimes necessary to uphold the order, which is basically the bread and butter of any 90s action movie. But, in the end, the film refuses to choose between the ultra-clean society of the future and the promise of freedom of its underground rebels. Instead, it opts for a “why can’t we be friends?” approach that feels very much like a cop-out. It’s an anticlimactic ending for a movie that tries to be all climax, and ultimately fails.

Rating: C-