Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Traincontinues to beat records, as the film just became thesecond-highest-grossing anime film in the United States with a current total of $44.9 million.

Tanjiro and Inosuke’s first adventure on the big screen has overtaken Pokémon The Movie 2000, which had a total gross of $43.7 million dollars. In order to become the highest-grossing anime film in the States, it must overtake the firstPokémon The First Movie, but Deadline is reporting estimates that Demon Slayer's final domestic gross is expected to be around$50 million, not enough to beat the Pocket Monster mania's strong $85.7 million earnings.

Meanwhile, Spiral: From The Book of Saw continues to reinvigorate the Saw franchise with a current total run of $15.9 million. It has now surpassed Saw VI’s total box office run and is now estimated to gross around $30 million. Even though it hasn't reached the current series record of Saw III’s $33.6 million, it is still an impressive run considering the ongoing pandemic and lack of same-day VOD release.

F9, however, is currently dominating the global box office. The long-delayed next installment of the Fast & Furious franchise is estimated to hit $160 million dollars across eight markets, with its China release scheduled to be the franchise’s second-biggest opening in the region. While the U.S. won’t get to see Han’s awaited return to the Family until June 25th, it is already looking to have a successful and profitable run.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and Spiral: From The Book of Saw are currently playing in theaters.F9: The Fast Sagarides into theaters June 25.

