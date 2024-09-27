With the Infinity Castle Arc approaching in the next few years, Demon Slayer has proven to be one of the most popular anime series of the recent generation. With a beautiful and vibrant art style, well-choreographed battles, and an intense soundtrack, Demon Slayer has proven to be a strong contender for the best anime of the current gen. Not to mention, with heartfelt storytelling and stunning visuals, Demon Slayer has created a world of vibrant and diverse characters.

In the dark and fantastic world of Demon Slayer, there are many demons and demon slayers who vary in strength. While Muzan, Tanjiro, Sanemi, and many others are quite powerful and continue to grow in strength, there are plenty of weaker characters that Tanjiro meets and faces throughout the series. There are plenty of small-time demons—such as the Hand Demon—that prove to be insanely weak as foes; however, some characters are more memorable than others, and this list is dedicated to recognizing some of the more relevant characters that are not quite as powerful as Tanjiro and his allies. So, let's see which Demon Slayer characters come in just beneath the anime's more powerful slayers.

10 Shinobu Kochō

Not the strongest Hashira but far from the weakest Demon Slayer.

Shinobu is one of the Hashira working under Kagaya Unbuyashiki in the Demon Slayer Corps. She is the Insect Hashira.

Though she is not the weakest Demon Slayer, Shinobu is most definitely the weakest Hashira currently. As the Insect Hashira, Shinobu has mastered the art of poison, finding it pretty easy to develop antidotes on the go and poison any demon or person.

Though she has proven her battle prowess, she is the weaker of the Hashira, being unable to outrun Giyu and getting captured and restrained by him. Though the weakest, she has shown incredible battle tenacity and is an example of being strong in other areas.

9 Zenitsu Agatsuma

Weak when conscious but strong when unconscious.

Zenitsu is one of the newer Demon Slayer Corp members who joined around the same time as Tanjiro and Inosuke. He is currently working on his Thunder Breathing techniques, which should make him strong, but not quite when we first meet him.

Though fairly strong when his body operates unconsciously, when awake, Zenitsu is a far inferior Demon Slayer, which is odd to say considering how many demons he has taken down when asleep. Still, when fully conscious, his cowardice shows, and he chooses flight instead of fight. This makes him both a strong demon slayer and a rather weak one, depending on his level of consciousness.

8 Yushiro

A skilled combatant who operates from the sidelines.

Yushiro is a friendly demon that Tanjiro and Nezuko meet early on in the series. He was once a human, turned into a demon by demon Tamayo when he developed a terminal illness. Ever since turning, he has stayed by Tamayo's side, which demonstrates his loyalty, and how friendly he is.

Though he does not engage in combat often, Yushiro has proven himself to be a strong combatant when facing Susamaru and Yahaba, a pair of demons. He fights alongside Tanjiro, though instead of fighting head-on, he uses his abilities to aid Tanjiro instead. He is still far from the weakest demon, and his blood demon art is rather impressive.

7 Aoi Kanzaki

A Demon Slayer who chose a different path.

Aoi Kanzaki is an assistant at the Butterfly Mansion where she helps tend to the injured. She works alongside Shinobu and Kanae most often, which helps increase the power of the trio, but, unfortuntely, doesn't really make her any more powerful.

Though Aoi is a Demon Slayer who has passed the Final Selection, obviously proving that she has the skill of the ordinary Demon Slayer. However, while physically capable, Aoi has her own doubts about her skills as a Demon Slayer. She believes more that it is luck that granted her survival during the Final Selection, and she believes her capabilities lie elsewhere, which is why she no longer trains as a Demon Slayer, putting her far beneath her allies, which is truly a shame.

6 Tamayo

A skilled pharmacist over combatant.

Tamayo is one of the first friendly demons that Tanjiro and Nezuko meet. Turned by Muzan long ago, she killed her son and husband as a demon. She is one of the oldest to currently exist, and her spite towards Muzan for her transformation has grown immensely over the years.

Though not a combatant by any means, Tamayo is not a coward. She doesn't run from battle; rather, she uses her intelligence to outsmart her opponents. She may not be physically strong, but Tamayo has proven she doesn't need to be strong to have the upper hand in battle. Rather, all she needs is to make others weaker, which she does so successfully when working with Shinobu. All in all, Tamayo is powerful in her own way.

5 Murata

An ordinary Demon Slayer.

An ally of Tanjiro's and a Demon Slayer Corp member, Murata is quite the ordinary human. Murata is by no means impressive when it comes to combat or strength. He is literally like the average Demon Slayer, being strong enough to pass the Final Selection and go up against certain demons, but not enough to take on the Upper Moons.

This must be seen when Tanjiro and his friends take on Rui and the Spider Family, as Murata and other Demon Slayers struggle against this demonic family. Fortunately for Murata, Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu save him, and eventually, they surpass him in rank. For an ordinary human, he's strong, but not that powerful.

4 Daki and Gyutaro

A strong pair of siblings.

Daki and Gyutaro are the demon siblings and the first of the twelve Kizuki that Tanjiro faces. Before transforming, Gyutaro had discolored skin and a somewhat oddly shaped body despite having muscles. Daki was his younger sister who was burned alive, and the two have been inseparable since her birth.

With Daki and Gyutaro being the first of the twelve Kizuki that Tanjiro faces, they certainly prove the strength and power that the Upper Moons exhibit. This was an eye-opener for the Demon Slayers and Hashira, and their strength as a duo allowed them to fight a long and hard battle. Their strength led to the weakening of Hashira Uzui, causing him to lose his arm and successfully poisoning him and other Demon Slayers. Though not the most powerful of demons, they proved their combatant skills.

3 Enmu

Extraordinary power but no match for a Hashira.

Enmu is the demon that Tanjiro and his friends face during the Mugen Train Arc, where Rengoku ultimately falls. While Enmu was not the cause of Rengoku's death, he certainly contributed to the beating of the other Demon Slayers and exhausted them.

Not only that, but he devoured an entire train's worth of people, with his body being the train itself. Though his blood art was quite impressive, being able to put humans to sleep, he was still no match for strong-willed Demon Slayers like Tanjiro or Inosuke.

2 Rui and the Spider Family

Family does not mean strength in numbers.

Rui was the leader of the spider demon family where he took in seemingly innocent demons who were treated unfairly despite being turned against their will. Wanting to fulfill this idea of a family, he took in any demon, but he also abused them when they didn't fit his ideal vision of a family.

Rui and his spider family were formidable foes due to their numbers. Due to the large number of demons, there was plenty of variety in their skills and powers, which consisted mostly of control and poison. Though plenty of Demon Slayers died, and some were on the verge of dying, Rui and his spider family were no match for Hashira Giyu and Shinobu when they arrived.

1 Sabito and Makomo

A strong-willed duo with potential but lacking strength.

Sabito is the spirit who helps Tanjiro overcome the challenge of slicing the boulder while training under Urokodaki. As one of Urokodaki’s former apprentices, Sabito is a skilled slayer. Makomo trained under Urokodaki beside Sabito, and she entered the Final Selection with him.

Before they even had the chance to become Demon Slayers, Sabito and Makomo were training to become one, having been trained by Urokodaki. However, while facing the Hand demon at Mount Fujikasane, Sabito and Makomo face their demise at the hands of the Hand demon; and, although powerful enough to make it to the Final Selection, both of them were not strong enough to survive the night, and they both effectively died. A tough in to two popular characters.

