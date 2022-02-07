There is excellent news for fans whose eyes have been glued to the screen every past Sunday since December 5. Just like the first episode of the season, the final episode of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc will run for an extra 20 minutes thus bringing to an end the flashiest arc in the series so far, as confirmed by Crunchyroll.

The 45-minute-long episode titled No Matter How Many Times We Are Reborn (‘Nando Umarekawatte mo’ in the original Japanese) will be the eleventh and final episode of the Entertainment District Arc. Last episode, which aired February 6, ended with yet another massive cliffhanger. When all seemed lost and the battle against Gyutaro and Daki would end with our main characters defeated, the tables turned once more as Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke and Tengen made one final desperate effort to defeat the Upper Moon siblings.

Ufotable’s incredibly smooth and fast-paced animation shone the most last episode as everyone fought bravely for their lives. In the end, the demon slayers managed to behead both Upper 6 at the same time. However, viewers had little time to rejoice because Gyutaro’s headless body seemingly self-destructed wrecking everything around him and leaving our heroes’ fate unknown for now.

Demon Slayer first premiered in April 2019, winning Anime of the Year at Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards. A film adaptation of the subsequent arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s Manga Demon Slayer: Infinity Train was released during the pandemic on October 16, 2020. In October of the following year, a seven-episode TV adaptation of the Infinity Train Arc was released. The Manga's original story is already finished, having been completed in May 2020.

The production staff for the Entertainment District Arc has Haruo Sotozaki as director, Akira Matsushima as chief animation director and character designer, Yuuichi Terao as photography director, Kazuki Nishiwaki as 3D director, Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina as music composers. The main voice acting cast for this season consists of Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado, Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Akari Kitou as Nezuko Kamado, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira, and Katsuyuki Konishi as Tengen Uzui.

Tune in next Sunday, February 13, to find out what happens in the aftermath of the battle – and victory – against the two Upper Moon 6. You can watch the next episode, or catch up with the story so far, on streaming platforms like Hulu, Funimation, and Crunchyroll.

