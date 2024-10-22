Demon Slayer is one of those anime shows that knows exactly what it's doing. Known for its tragic story and memorable cast of characters, Demon Slayer has a knack for setting a certain vibe and tone for its episodes, and the episodes tend to range from sad to funny to full-on terrifying. Of course, by no means is Demon Slayer just plain scary; it offers plenty of meaningful messages of hope, reminding viewers to look toward the future.

However, at the same time, in the world of Demon Slayer, there are plenty of frightening, horrific, and graphic moments. This is what makes Demon Slayer a diverse show, as it adds horror elements that will undoubtedly frighten viewers while also enlightening them. From the graphically disturbing "The Mu in Muichiro" to the more horrifying "Mount Natagumo" episode, here are some of Demon Slayer's most frightening episodes.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 stream

rent

buy Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 6, 2019 Cast Natsuki Hanae , Zach Aguilar , Abby Trott , Akari Kitō , Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Main Genre Animation Seasons 5

10 "The Mu in Muichiro"

Season 3, Episode 8

Image via Ufotable

In "The Mu in Muichiro", it is a sad episode focused on Hashira Muichiro's backstory. Though indifferent and cold nowadays, partly due to his amnesia, Muichiro was once a happy and enthusiastic individual. However, Muichiro quickly remembers the trauma inflicted on him.

This episode in particular is uncanny and graphically disturbing. Though blood, death, and gore are no exception to the Demon Slayer universe, the "M in Muichiro" episode really encapsulates the blood and graphic nature of demons in great detail. Without any warning, Muichiro's brother, Yuichiro, loses an arm so violently and quickly, shocking and horrifying viewers to no end. The nature of the episode alone is frightening, seeing as Muichiro and Yuichiro are young teens trying to survive on their own. Not to mention, the dark, atmospheric tension at night before the demon arrives adds to the horror of the episode. This is an unforgettable episode that will continue to terrify many.

9 "Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku"

Season 2, Episode 1

Image via Toho

In "Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku", Rengoku goes on an expedition to uncover the strange and mysterious disappearances occurring on the Mugen Train. He examines the Mugen Train, coming across a demon who has attached itself to the train.

One of the best episodes of Season 2, "Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku" is also one of the more unnerving episodes. This is because there are dark, atmospheric horror elements within this particular episode. Firstly, it takes place from dawn until sunrise, one of the more caution-invoking periods during the day. The moment when Rengoku learns of the demon as an innocent man screams in horror adds to this terrifying premise. Not to mention, the mystery behind the disappearances also adds to the horror element of this episode, making it hard not to get chills when watching it, so much so that it's a relief to see Rengoku's bright and fiery fighting style.

8 "Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima"

Season 4, Episode 7

Image via Ufotable

In "Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima", Tanjiro learns of Gyomei's tragic backstory. Gyomei, who was once a teacher and caretaker of orphan children, failed them when a demon invaded their home. Because of his own weaknesses, he couldn't protect them, and most of them died except for one child.

While tragic, Gyomei's story is a horrifying glimpse into the reality of many humans when encountering demons. None—including children—are spared a second chance, and it's a frightening revelation for both viewers and Tanjiro. Not to mention, watching Gyomei—a gentle human—turn animalistic, butchering the demon and overpowering him, adds to the horror of the episode itself. It's a frightening glimpse into what an individual can be capable of.

7 "Final Selection"

Season 1, Episode 4

Image via Ufotable

The "Final Selection" episode is where Tanjiro metaphorically gains his wings. Having trained hard under Urokodaki and his two deceased students, Sabito and Makomo, Tanjiro is finally prepared for the Final Selection, in which demon slayer trainees have to survive the night in a forest full of demons.

The Final Selection is Tanjiro's very first encounter with a powerful demon. While the premise of the show alone is an indicator of how dark things are about to get, the "Final Selection" episode really drives in the frightening concept of demons and the kinds that both Tanjiro and the viewers will encounter. Grotesquely, made up of a bunch of human limbs, the hand demon revels in the fact that it has devoured so many of Urokodaki's students, relishing in the mere memories of the terror that these students have faced in their last moments. Scary and disgusting, this episode drives terror straight into any viewer's heart.

6 "Move Forward!"

Season 2, Episode 5

Image via Toho Animation

Tanjiro and Inosuke finally face off against Enmu while Rengoku, Zenitsu, and Nezuko battle the limbs and organs inside the train itself. However, even though Tanjiro manages to decapitate Enmu, he realizes that Enmu is more powerful than originally believed to be.

"Move Forward!" is another grotesque episode of Demon Slayer in which Enmu's body is discovered to be the train itself, leading to a full-out battle of his organs and innards, attacking and enveloping the crew of demon slayers. It's a horrifying episode in which Enmu's body becomes a demonic entity that places the demon slayers to sleep very easily. It's mostly just graphically disturbing, causing unease in the viewers and audience.

5 "Yoriichi Type Zero"

Season 3, Episode 2

Image via Ufotable

"Yoriichi Type Zero" is a training episode between Hashira Muichiro and rookie Tanjiro. Muichiro consistently practices on the Yoriichi training doll, which exhibits substantial power due to its likeness to the person it is attempting to capture and mimic: the first Hashira.

Though not the most frightening episode, there are key moments that make it partly terrifying. One relevant moment, just eerie and uneasy to watch, is when Muichiro shatters the Yoriichi training doll. When Tanjiro and Kontetsu discover the doll, its face is shattered, leaving behind a rather scary husk of a doll. Originally, the doll was a bit uncanny, resembling more of a demon than anything else due to its many arms. But now with its broken face, in the dark and rain, it adds to the scare level.

4 "A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light"

Season 3, Episode 11

Image via Ufotable

In "A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light", Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya plan to finish off Hantengu, Upper Moon Four. However, after Tanjiro believes he kills Hantengu through decapitation, he realizes that he has not struck the main body.

An exciting episode to say the least, it is also a scary one when viewers get to see what happens to Nezuko when she is struck by daylight. Tanjiro and his friends have been very careful not to expose Nezuko to the sunlight for various reasons, but when it becomes life or death for the innocent, Tanjiro and Nezuko are thrown into an uncomfortable situation where Tanjiro must choose between saving his sister and saving the innocent. As soon as she is exposed to sunlight, Nezuko bursts into flames, screaming out as the sun burns her alive. This moment is particularly scary for Demon Slayer fans, as Nezuko is a beloved character, and she is potentially facing her demise while trying to help humans. Likewise, the blend of her cries and the soundtrack create a dramatically horrifying moment, especially when adding in the visuals of her skin burning. A terrifying episode in more ways than one, "A Connected Bond" is forever engraved in the hearts of fans.

3 "Letting Someone Else Go First"

Season 1, Episode 16

Image via Ufotable

Zenitsu and Tanjiro both discover a horde of demon slayer corp members who are being mindlessly controlled by threads of webs. This leads to a dangerous battle where Tanjiro wants to protect both the innocent lives of the corp and defeat the demons behind this massacre.

Following the most frightening episode in the series, "Letting Someone Else Go First" is another terrifying step in this frightening set of episodes. This half of Demon Slayer relies solely on the atmosphere to build up a frightening and unnerving story of the Spider Demon Family. In this particular episode, with 'Mount Natagumo' being the first in this unsettling series, Tanjiro has to face his comrades who are being controlled by a demon. The most horrifying part of this episode is the way their limbs warp and contort in order to slice through the living slayers, with some of these humans being dead already. It's also quite graphically disturbing.

2 "You Must Master a Single Thing"

Season 1, Episode 17

Image via Ufotable

Tanjiro has defeated the mother spider, but there still remain a few other demons who are in charge of the massacre. Meanwhile, Zenitsu makes a horrifying discovery as he tries to find Tanjiro and Inosuke.

The third episode in this frightening arc of Demon Slayer, "You Must Master a Single Thing", proves to be the second most horrifying episode in the show simply due to its grotesque demon designs and the fates that await the crew of demon slayers. In this particular episode, Zenitsu encounters a demon, whose body is that of a spider with a humanoid head. Both creepy and spine-crawling, the design itself is enough to scare viewers away, especially those who fear spiders greatly. Not to mention, Zenitsu discovers that once poisoned, many of the demon slayer corp members have turned into a similar, grotesque form. Viewers will not look at spiders the same way after watching this episode.

1 "Mount Natagumo"

Season 1, Episode 15

Image via Ufotable

After recovering from a mission, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke are sent on another mission to a forest. Upon their arrival, however, the trio finds out that things are not right. Then, they come face-to-face with the Spider Demon Family.

"Mount Natagumo" is the beginning of a series of the most frightening episodes in Demon Slayer. Tanjiro's mission begins almost immediately with a Demon Slayer corp member, all bloodied, crawling toward Tanjiro and his friends, begging for help. This alone sets an unnerving tone throughout the episode, and each new revelation—humans turning into spiders, demon slayer corp members being mindlessly controlled by webs—only adds to the horror of the episode, creating a chilling experience.

KEEP READING: 'Demon Slayer's 10 Weakest Characters, Ranked