After success in the manga space, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba made its anime debut on April 6th, 2019 and took the entire world by storm. It was highly regarded for it's absolutely beautiful animation, engaging story and compelling characters that audiences love to follow. Not to mention, the world is incredibly expansive and interesting.

Throughout its current three-season run (with a fourth coming soon), there have been numerous episodes that were praised highly and stand out above the others. But aside from said episodes, there's still, maybe even more, less talked about episodes that have quality up to par with or even better than the more popular ones. With a series, especially in the anime realm, not every high-quality episode can break the internet or continue to be talked about long after they air. Because of this, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has a great collection of underrated episodes for fans to look back on.

Demon Slayer Release Date January 21, 2021 Cast Natsuki Hanae , Zach Aguilar , Abby Trott , Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Main Genre Anime Seasons 4

10 "Deep Sleep"

Season 2, Episode 2

The events of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train were actually turned into the first seven episodes of the show's second season. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2, Episode 2, "Deep Sleep" covers the opening of the theatrical film, in which the main cast meet up with Flame Hashira Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train and are all thrown into a deep sleep by the train's demon, Enmu.

The episodes of Season 2 that covered the events of the Mugen Train were not very well received by fans who had already seen the movie, but the fact that the events of the episode are also part of the film aside, the second episode of the season kicks the story off to a great start. After being introduced to the Hashiras at the end of the first season, getting to see the crew meet and team up with one was a special experience, to say the least, and provides one of the more exciting story arc setups in the series.

9 "Hashira Meeting"

Season 1, Episode 23

Tanjiro and Nezuko have been placed before the Hashira, finally meeting Ubuyashiki, the head of the Hashira. The Wind Hashira draws his own blood in hopes of tempting Nezuko enough to draw out her true demon form and kill her. Tanjiro must stand up for him and his sister, as the Hashira disagree with Ubuyashiki's desire to let Tanjiro and Nezuko join and serve the Demon Slayer Corps.

For an episode with little action, it manages to be incredibly tense on an emotional level. With most of the Hashira seemingly wanting to kill Nezuko, Tanjiro has to fight for her to stay alive and prove her innocence in hopes they don't murder her. The episode also serves as a huge moment for the series, as it opens up the world and makes it bigger on every level. The top players of the Demon Slayer Corps have been revealed and now, the head of the Hashira has finally made his appearance. This episode marked a huge moment for the series as it set the cast on the path towards the rest of the show.

8 "Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui"

Season 2, Episode 8

After the heartbreaking death of Flame Hashira Rengoku in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train, Tanjiro heads to the Rengoku house to deliver Hashira's last message to his family. 4 months later, Tarnjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke are tasked with a mission to head to the Entertainment District with the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui.

While this episode serves as mostly falling action from the last story arc and setup for the next story arc, this episode is packed to the brim with emotion and enhances the events of the Mugen Train even more so. When Tanjiro visits the Rengoku residence, he finds the Flame Hashira's family and is shocked to find Rengoku's father, Shinjuro, insulting his late son. This serves as a total contrast to when Tanjiro informs the younger Rengoku brother, Senjuro, of his brother's death, as he simply dropped to the floor and sobbed. It's a heartbreaking wrap up to the film and is very emotionally compelling.

7 "Mount Natagumo"

Season 1, Episode 15

Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke head to Mount Natagumo in the northeast, only to find it completely covered in spider webs and spiders. Tanjiro, Nezuko and Inosuke head up the mountain, getting separated from Zenitsu. Things get real when the three heading up the mountain discover two web-controlling demons are behind the mountain infestation.

Despite not getting to any crazy action just yet, this episode stands out as an incredibly creepy one that does a wonderful job setting up the demons the young demon slayers will have to soon face. For arachnophobes, the episode is freaky enough with the mountain's infestation of spiders, but the two demons revealed to be behind it are just as creepy. The use of threading by the demons is threatening and visually unique compared to threats across the rest of the series. This episode also features a great moment that shows off what Inosuke's Beast Breathing is capable of when he uses it to locate where on the mountain the main demon controlling the webbing is.

6 "Tsuguko, Kanao Tsuyuri"

Season 1, Episode 25