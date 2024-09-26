Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most popular anime series in the game right now. There are many factors to attribute to this, such as the animation fluidity, art style and lovable main cast. But one of the biggest things the series is known for is its excellent fight sequences. Being a shōnen anime, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is filled to the brim with exciting fight scenes that fans have absolutely fallen in love with.

Throughout Tanjiro Kamado's (Natsuki Hanae) journey, him, his sister and his friends have faced some dastardly demons. From spider demons to the demon lord, Muzan (Toshihiko Seki) himself, the demon slayers have always fought for what's right and done so in thrilling fashion. But some fights are simply better than others, even though they're all excellent.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 6, 2019 Cast Natsuki Hanae , Zach Aguilar , Abby Trott , Akari Kitō , Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Main Genre Animation Seasons 5

10 Tanjiro vs Kyogai

Tsuzumi Mansion Arc

Image via Ufotable

The fourth story arc in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the Tsuzumi Mansion Arc, is one filled with some iconic fight sequences. As Tanjiro and Zenitsu Agatsuma (Hiro Shimono) venture into Tsuzumi Mansion and get separated, Tanjiro comes across the former Lower Rank Six Demon, Kyogai (Junichi Suwabe). This mysterious "drum demon" has the ability to play the drums on his body, which results in multiple different outcomes (depending on which drum on his body is played). Through his instruments, he can teleport people, attack them and manipulate the rooms in the mansion.

There is a lot on the line for Tanjiro in this fight. Initially sent to the mansion to recover blood from one of the twelve Kizuki, so that Tamayo (Maaya Skamoto) may use it to study how she can potentially cure the demon slayer's sister, Nezuko (Akari Kito). So his determination in this fight is everlasting. Not only does he suffer injuries at the hands of this new demon, but he is recovering from the wounds left by his last battle. This makes it incredibly difficult for him to move, making him have to push past the pain while facing one of the toughest demons he's ever faced.

9 Tanjiro, Nezuko, Tamayo and Yushiro vs Susamaru & Yahaba

Asakusa Arc

Image via Ufotable

When Tanjiro seeks out Tamayo for her help curing his sister, they're all surprised and attacked by two demons sent from Muzan himself: Susamaru (Mikako Komatsu) & Yahaba (Jun Fukuyama). Susamaru can summon and control some deadly temari handballs that can fly through the air at incredibly high speeds (with the help of Yahaba). Yahaba can form invisible red arrows that have the ability to change the trajectory of any object he desires.

Both of these abilities combined made life really dang hard for the crew. With Yahaba sending Tanjiro bouncing around the battlefield, incapacitating him for part of the fight. Nezuko jumps into action and takes care of Yahaba while the rest face off against the handball demon. Tanjiro is eventually taken out of the fight after beheading Yahaba, thanks to his body being far too strained to continue. This leaves Nezuko, Tamayo and Yushiro to fight Susamaru. Through this, audiences get to see Tamayo's blood demon art, which weakens a demon's brain function. This fight, because of all the players, is super multifaceted. It's fast-paced as well, due to the high-speed powers of the two demons.

8 Zenitsu Agatsuma vs Spider Demon (Son)

Mount Natagumo Arc

Image via Ufotable

One of the most popular moments in the series is when Zenitsu activates his Thunder Breathing technique in Tsuzumi Mansion. It was short, though. But it's during his battle with the son of the Spider Demons that audiences get to see his breathing style in full force. While this moment is short, as well, the blond-haired demon slayer bounced around the forest at lightning-speed. After popping around, he sends the Spider Demon son into the sky, beheading him.

The buildup of this fight is part of what makes the climax so satisfying. Zenitsu is only able to activate his shocking breathing form while unconscious. So, he spends the first majority of the battle cowering, crying and trying to avoid the Spider Demon's deadly poison. It's not until he's overwhelmed and dog-piled by hundreds of smaller spiders, that he's able to explode in lightning and activate his incredible power.

7 Nezuko vs Daki

Entertainment District Arc

Image via Ufotable

The action within the Entertainment District Arc is not only some of the best in the series, but some of the best in recent anime. Nezuko really has her time to shine within this arc when she chases down Daki (Miyuki Sawashiro). She joins the fight at the perfect time, just when her brother is about to be decapitated. This absolutely enrages her, meaning that, for this fight, she did not come to play around.

One of the most notable parts of this fight is when Nezuko gets the chance to activate her blood demon art, Exploding Blood. This sets the evil demon on fire in visually stunning pink flame. The devoted sister also manages to behead her enemy with one simple kick at the beginning of the fight, which starts the fight off at a breakneck pace. Having the two demon sisters face off was a great idea, creating wonderful parallels that not only make the fight exciting but also thematically resonant.

6 Tanjiro, Nezuko, Genya Shinazugawa and Mitsuri Kanroji vs Hantengu

Swordsmith Village Arc

Image via Crunchyroll

There are a ton of big reveals that keep this big fight exciting and heart-pounding. One of the most interesting things about the battle against Hantengu (Toshio Furukawa) is that he is the first demon that actively wants to have his head cut off. This odd motivation comes from his ability to split into another body when his head is removed. He manages to split into six different forms, each representing an emotion.

The fan favorite Genya Shinazugawa (Nobuhiko Okamoto) also makes a shocking appearance, wielding something not commonly seen in this world; a Nichirin steel bullet loaded shotgun. The multiple different powers that are held by the different bodies spawning off of Hantengu consistently keep the fight engaging. Along with this, the beautiful sword style honed by Mitsuri Kanroji (Kana Hanazawa), Love Breathing, makes the fight visually pop. Lastly, it's a monumental episode for the debut of Tanjiro's new Sun Breathing move and Nezuko finally gaining immunity to the sun.

5 Tanjiro, Tengen Uzui, Zenitsu, and Inosuke Hashibara vs Gyutaro & Daki

Entertainment District Arc

Image via Crunchyroll

The majority of the massive fight between the Demon Slayers and Gyutaro (Ryota Osaka) and Daki is a spectacle, to say the least. This six-person battle royale wowed viewers and made the slower start to the Entertainment District Arc feel totally worth it. Seeing the sibling demons work together displays a power from demons unlike anything people have seen in the series up to that point. The likes of Susamaru and Yahaba may have been a good team-up, but Gyutaro and Daki are on a whole other level.

While the siblings working together may be impressive, there's nothing like seeing Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke working in tandom. When they all come together to put a dent in Daki, it feels like a wonderful pay-off to the friendship they've all built together up until now. Multi-man fights are what Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is really good at and that's more than proven here.

4 The Demon Slayers vs Muzan Kibutsuji: Part 1

Hashira Training Arc

Image via Ufotable

The finale of the Hashira Training Arc sets up a deadly and groundbreaking future for the series with the Infinity Castle Arc. This is due to the Demon Slayer Corp finally having their first major battle against the series' overarching big bad, Muzan. This gives the demon king the chance to finally show the Demon Slayers the true power that he holds. While the corps makes a valiant effort, Muzan has some tricks up his sleeve.

For being the first time the group has truly fought their nemesis, the fight is just as epic as everyone had hoped it would be. While the Demon Slayers give the demon a run for his money, he seems surprisingly unconcerned. Because no matter how many times they cut off his head, Muzan can't be killed in that fashion. This means that the only thing that the heroes can do is hold him off until the sun rises. Just when they think they have him where they want him, Muzan teleports all of them into the depths of the Infinity Castle, changing the tide completely.

3 Kyojuro Rengoku vs Akaza

Mugen Train Arc

Image via Toho

The thrilling and abundantly emotional final battle of the Mugen Train Arc, in which Kyojuro Rengoku faces off with the demon, Akaza, is a fan favorite, for sure. After Akaza appears post the Mugen Train's derailing, the only Demon Slayer with enough power left to face him is the Flame Hashira. After offering to have the hero join him and become a demon and being rejected, he decides he's going to kill Rengoku.

Rengoku puts up an astoundingly courageous effort in trying to kill Akaza. The fight is chilling, as no matter how much he injures him, it seems like the demon can heal from any attack. It's obviously a losing battle from the very start and that only adds to the intensity of the battle. While he does a ton of damage to the villain at the very end of the fight, the Flame Hashira dies from his wounds. At the end of the battle, as Akaza retreats and Rengoku looks to Tanjiro, he gives him what is easily the best quote in the series. "If you are feeling disheartened. That you are somehow not enough. Set your heart ablaze. Dry your eyes and look ahead. You may feel like digging your heels in, but the flow of time waits for no one."

2 Tanjiro and Nezuko vs Rui

Mount Natagumo Arc

Image via Ufotable

Tanjiro and Nezuko face off against a member of the twelve Kizuki for the first time, Lower Rank Five: Rui (Koki Uchiyama). Due to this factor, the stakes for the fight were very high. It's quite meaningful, as well. Tanjiro notices and tells Rui that he doesn't have a true bond with his family. He merely rules over them in fear, which isn't what family is.

So, while the fight may be super exciting, the meaning behind it, paralleling the familial bond between the demon slayer and his sister being genuine, is profound. The Lower Rank Five demon has an amazing and deadly ability to create thin threading (like webs) that he can control however he likes. He goes as far as to chop another demon slayer into chunks with his webs. The webs are fast, as well, so avoiding them becomes very difficult for Tanjiro.

1 Tengen Uzui vs Gyutaro

Entertainment District Arc

Image via Ufotable

There is no question that the wild and borderline perfectly executed fight between Tengen Uzui (Katsuyuki Konishi) and Gyutaro is the best fight in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. It is also genuinely one of the best anime fights of the last few years. The climax of the Entertainment District Arc had to be intense and thrilling. Studio Ufotable delivered on this and then some. Having lost an arm, Tengen swoops in to save Tanjiro from a deadly blow at the last moment.

The head-to-head clash between Tengen and Gyutaro is astoundingly well animated. The blows traded happen in the blink of an eye and keep the fight fast-paced and intense. The Sound Hashira manages to wield his two swords with one arm and match the demon's movements and power. It's one of the most impressive feats in the entire series and the scene blew up on the internet because of how spectacular the fight was executed.

Keep Reading: The 15 Best Episodes of 'Demon Slayer', According to IMDb