This is an exciting month to be a Funk Pop! fan, since the toy company is launching its third annual Funko Fair. The three-part virtual event celebrates all things Funko and brings on exciting new additions to the already massive catalog of characters that populate the shelves of pop culture fans all around the world. Funko reached out to Collider to make an exciting announcement to kick off the Funko Fair, and we can now share it with you: The first part of the event will bring on a slate of collectibles from Demon Slayer, one of the most popular anime series of the last couple of years!

The new collection from Demon Slayer (or Kimetsu no Yaiba in the original Japanese) will add some characters and items to increase the Season 1 slate, but the bulk of it is all about Season 2 and the new characters. But don’t worry, there’s still plenty of room for figures that pay homage to our favorite characters such as adorable Nezuko, who now has a model and keychain that feature her inside a basket, as well as Tanjiro gulping down a bowl of noodles. Funko is also releasing some retailer-exclusive editions for fans, so you should keep your eye on online stores like Walmart, Hot Topic, AAA Anime, and Amazon to be able to purchase special items — like the set that brings the two Final Selection Guides together (with glowing lamps!), and probably one of the best Funkos ever: A Kyojuro Rengoku who glows in the dark in a way that makes it seem he’s on fire.

Demon Slayer Characters Subvert Funko Pop! Trademark

Since Demon Slayer features some characters with distinct eyes, Funko’s trademark element gets subverted in some of the items from the new collection. Blind Kagaya Ubuyashiki gets that hard-to-look-at upper face with the white eyes, but not as terrifying as in the anime series. Tanjiro’s father Tanjuro Kamado gets his most iconic look, the one with the hidden face we see in some of the series’ best scenes. Pale demon Rui also gets a characteristic eye, and his Funko Pop! has some of his deadly spider webs entangled among his hands.

The Funko fair aims to generate a sense of community among “Funatics,” which are basically most people in the world at this point. Since the company features characters from every major franchise, you’ll find it hard to say you don’t like any of the small and cute Funko Pops that can be found everywhere. The company is yet to announce which collections will be added in the next two events, but they already set a pretty high bar with the Demon Slayer characters. We can't wait to see what they release next.

You Still Have Time to Board The Demon Slayer (Mugen) Train

Demon Slayer is a massively popular anime series based on an acclaimed manga of the same name by author Koyoharu Gotouge. The story follows a young boy who saw his family get slaughtered by a demon and his little sister turned into the very being he promised to destroy. The title’s immense popularity and quality made it one of the highest-grossing Japanese franchises of all time. The highly awaited Season 3 of the series is expected to premiere in April, and the franchise movie Demon Slayer — The Movie: Mugen Train was one of the highest-grossing films from 2020.

The next online Funko Fair takes place on January 25 and February 1, be sure to check out the Demon Slayer figures and the entire Funko collection at Entertainment Earth. You can also check out the images for all of the new Demon Slayer collection below:

50 Images