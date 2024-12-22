With a new Demon Slayer film trilogy in the works, of course, fans can’t keep still until Tanjiro is back with the Hashiras, fighting demons. Fortunately, Funko just has the perfect treats to pass the time thanks to their newly released figures. The collection contains some of the most exciting characters, including the lead protagonist himself, Tanjiro, alongside Mitsuri (Attack), Muichiro (with a Chase variant!), Gyokko, Genya (Demon Form), Hantengo, and Rengoku 9th Form (Premium).

Pre-orders for the figures have been ongoing at Entertainment Earth and on Amazon since Wednesday, December 18, with some scheduled for release later this month and others till next year. Reports also reveal that 2025 will see the debut of the Demon Slayer movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, which is intended to be an adaptation of its manga’s final arc, also the last fans will see of the beloved characters. Little has been revealed about the project besides a vague release window and a new trailer, which was unveiled at CCXP 2024.

‘Demon Slayer’ Is an Epic Watch Through and Through