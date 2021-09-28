Playstation released a new trailer for its upcoming game Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles. The video heavily focuses on the game's Adventure Mode, while giving a small look at the gameplay.

The trailer shows that the Adventure Mode will be played through Tanjiro's eyes, and the story will be the events of the first season of Demon Slayer, as well as the events of the movie Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Throughout the trailer, we see many moments from the Demon Slayer anime recreated, such as Tanjiro battling the powerful spider demon Rui, and Tanjiro and Nezuko fighting the Arrow Demon and the Temari Demon. The video also seems to focus on Tanjiro's training, and his bond with his sister Nezuko. We even get to see some other fan-favorite characters such as Shinobu and Inosuke.

The trailer ends showing the swordmaster Rengoku, who featured heavily in the Mugen Train movie, facing off against the demon Akaza, a fight that was a highlight in that film. While it is currently unclear if we'll be able to take control of characters other than Tanjiro throughout the Adventure Mode, fans of the anime will be excited to see that they will now be able to play relive and even take part in all of their favorite moments and battles from the show.

The trailer also gives a brief look at the Versus Mode, where you will be able to pit any two characters against each other in battle. You will even be able to play as some of the game's demons after the game launches.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is a 3D fighting game that will recreate the stories of both the first season of the anime, and the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie. The story focuses on Tanjiro Kamado, who joins the Demon Slayer Corps to fight off various demons, so that he can turn his sister Nezuko, who's turned into a demon, back into a human.

The game will launch on October 15, 2021, and will be available on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out the Adventure Mode trailer below.

