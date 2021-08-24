Hinokami Chronicles released a Tweet today, confirming that their newest game, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles, will contain free DLC post-launch that will allow you to play as Demons.

The developer confirmed that after the game launches, they will be releasing DLC for the versus mode that will add demon characters from the Demon Slayer anime. While they did not confirm which of the antagonists will become playable, CyberConnect2 teased that we will be learning more details from them in the future.

Pulling from the source anime, they have plenty of demons to choose from, whether it's Kyogai the drum demon, members of the spider family, and even Muzan Kibutsuji, who acted as Tanjiro's arch-nemesis in the first season. The best part is that the DLC is confirmed to be free of charge, meaning all fans will be able to look forward to seeing these new characters.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles is a 3D fighting game that will have a story mode retelling the story of the first season of the Demon Slayer anime. There are plenty of characters already confirmed, including Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu from the main cast, and more powerful demon slayers in the show like Shinobu Koucho, Giyu Tomioka, and Sakonji Urokodaki. Kyojuro Rengoku from the recent movie even makes an appearance as well. The game's Versus mode will also be a big feature of it, allowing players to have matchups with the various Demon Slayers (and demons) to see who will win in a battle.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles is set to release on October 15, 2021, and will be available for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

