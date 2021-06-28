SEGA will be the western publisher of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles, a new game inspired by the fan-favorite anime franchise, set to be released this October. Featuring the original voice cast from both the English and the Japanese dub of the anime, the new game retells the main events of the franchise, as revealed by the announcement trailer.

The reveal trailer shows us the mix of interactive storytelling and arena battles developer CyberConnect2 is known for. The studio previously worked on the .hack series, as well as several Naruto games and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. That means CyberConnect is more than prepared to tackle Demon Slayer and bring the best of the cell-shaded action we are used to in their anime games. Besides a story mode in which the player will have to face some of the franchise’s most iconic demons, The Hinokami Chronicles will also allow two players to face themselves in the arena battles, both locally and online.

Image via SEGA

RELATED:‌ 'Demon Slayer: Mugen Train' Confirms a Funimation Release Date

SEGA also confirmed a special Deluxe Edition of the game will also be available for $69.99, including two-day early access to the whole game and many cosmetic items. Without the extra content, both the digital and physical versions of The Hinokami Chronicles cost $59.99. Every version of the game can already be pre-ordered through this link.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles will be released on October 15 in North America and Europe, with the Deluxe Edition released on October 13. The game will be available on PC (through Steam), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Check the announcement trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles.

“It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human and kill the demon that massacred his family.”

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ A Beginner's Guide to Anime for Kids, Teens, and Adults

Share Share Tweet Email

'Sex/Life' Showrunner Explains That Dramatic Season 1 Ending, the Importance of the Female Gaze, and That Full Frontal Moment "So much of what we set out to do was a new look at female desire and sexuality."

Read Next

Marco Vito Oddo (379 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate by superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develop games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo