Demon-Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first aired in 2019, but it truly shined brightly during the covid pandemic when the entire world was forced to be confined within their homes. With an exponential loss in the number of lives and livelihoods, a lot of people looked up to young Tanjiro Kamado, who was also looking for a cure for his little sister, Nezuko, much like all those waiting for a vaccine to fight against the raging pandemic. Tanjiro and his friends and mentors, the Hashira, stood tall as beacons of hope, inspiring everyone who watched the anime never to give up.

Though the world has thwarted the pandemic more than once, Tanjiro’s journey is progressively getting even more treacherous. However, with the help of the Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, he might just learn enough to make it through. Often considered the strongest among the entire Demon Slayer militia, Hashira plays a crucial role in the anime’s storyline. Not only do they possess the flashiest moves and techniques, but they are also a source of inspiration and knowledge. Who are the Hashira? How did they come to be? We attempt to answer some of these questions in the upcoming sections.

Demon Slayer Release Date 2021-01-21 Cast Natsuki Hanae, Zach Aguilar, Abby Trott, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Main Genre Anime Genres Anime, Action, Adventure Rating TV-MA Seasons 3

What Are the Hashira?

Image via Crunchyroll

The word Hashira directly translates to “Pillars” in Japanese. The term Demon Slayer refers to the highest-ranking Demon Slayers in the Demon Slayer Corps. They are also among the strongest and often the most experienced among all the demon slayers and often lead units in battle against the bloodthirsty demons. They are second only to the Demon Slayer Corps leader, Kagaya Ubuyashiki, whose family has held the post and maintained the organization for centuries.

Each Hashira is given a territory to patrol, generally to learn more about the demons living there and sharpen their swordsmanship. Additionally, they are only sent on missions if lower-ranking personnel cannot complete them.

All the Hashira are a master of different Breathing Styles, some of which they have even invented. There are nine strokes in the Japanese character (or kanji) for Hashira (柱), which is said to be why there are nine Hashira at the beginning of the series. The words “Destroyer of Demons” is inscribed in Japanese (惡鬼滅殺) on the weaponry of every Hashira.

The Origin of Hashira

Image via Crunchyroll

The first generation of Hashiras, also known as the Golden Generation, came into existence during the Sengoku Era. After a millennium of moderate success against Muzan’s demons, a talented demon slayer named Yoriichi Tsugikuni joined the corps when a demon slew his wife. He was the strongest demon slayer and a practitioner of the Sun Breathing technique, who managed to come close to killing the Demon King. Yoriichi was born with a Demon Slayer Mark, which resembles a birthmark and activates only under certain circumstances. He had the power to share the mark with a select few, known as the Hashira.

Upon activation, the mark provides the user with enhanced strength, stamina, agility, speed, and a boost to their breathing abilities. One of the requirements to awaken the Mark is the ability to endure severely life-threatening circumstances, notably a heart rate of more than 200 beats per minute (BPM) and a body temperature of more than 39 degrees Celsius (102.2 degrees Fahrenheit), which are often considered lethal. However, activating the mark comes with its own risk, severely shortening one's lifespan to only about 25 years.

Most of the present generation of Hashira have activated their Demon Slayer marks, with the only exceptions being Fire Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, and Insect Hashira Shinobu Kocho.

Yoriichi Tsugikini was also the progenitor of breathing style techniques, imparting the knowledge to the first generation of Hashira, who would develop and master their own breathing techniques.

How Does One Become A Hashira in Demon Slayer?

Image via Aniplex USA

Since Hashira are the strongest demon slayers in the entire corporation, becoming one requires the utmost skill, strength, stamina, talent, and ferocity. They are the only combatants in the Demon Slayer militia who stand a chance against the Twelve Kizuki, Demon King Muzan Kibutsuji’s mighty army of demons devouring humans for ages. Therefore, becoming a Hashira is not an easy task.

So far in the series, there are only two known methods of reaching the rank of a Hashira, and both of them are extremely dangerous and difficult. The Demon Slayer Corps can be divided into ten ranks on the basis of power level: Mizunoto, Mizunoe, Kanoto, Kanoe, Tsuchinoto, Tsuchinoe, Hinoto, Hinoe, Kinoto, and Kinoe. The first way can be attempted only after reaching the rank of Kinoe, by demonstrating one's demon-killing prowess by slaying at least 50 demons or somehow managing to kill a member of the Twelve Kizuki.

The second approach requires you to become a Hashira's Tsuguko (apprentice), which demands extraordinary talent. One can apply to be a Tsuguko and be tested by the selected Hashira or be scouted by the said Hashira if they deem you worthy. A Tsuguko can only take over a Hashira's position if the Hashira in question passes away or retires. A Hashira has the choice to retire whenever they want to.

The work necessary to attain each of these ways demands about five years of training, though the highly gifted could only need two to three years. There have been two such exceptions so far, Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima, who were able to become Hashiras in months due to their sheer excellence.

Who Are the Present-Day Hashira?

Now that you know the history, it's time to look at the current generation. Here are all the Hashira we have met thus far in the Demon Slayer anime. Spoilers ahead if you aren't caught up with the series.

Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka

Giyu Tomioka is the first Hashira Tanjiro meets, and viewers are introduced to in the first season of the Demon Slayer anime. Giyu trained under previous Water Hashira Sakonji Urokodaki, and has mastered the Water Breathing technique. His Water Breathing style consists of 11 forms, each progressively deadlier than the previous one.

Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji

In her desperate search for a husband who would be stronger than her, Mitsuri decided to join the Demon Slayer Corps. However, considering her incredible physical prowess, this was not an easy task. She successfully completed her training under Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku. She developed her own breathing style, the Love Breathing technique, on Rengoku's Flame Breathing.

Serpent Hashira Obanai Iguro

Image via Crunchyroll

Before becoming the Serpent Hashira, Obanai Iguro was a tragic teen whose family slashed his mouth ear-to-ear to make him look like a snake as part of a ritual sacrifice to a demon. Obanai is partially blind, but along with his Serpent Breathing style and pet snake Kaburamaru, he more than makes up for it and is nearly unstoppable.

Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui

Image via Funimation

Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke worked with Tengen in the Entertainment District Arc. He was in a desperate search to save his wives, who were held captive. Tengen is one of the strongest characters in the series, and his abilities are unmatched. Unfortunately, he was forced to retire after nearly dying against Daki and Gyutaro.

Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa

Image via Crunchyroll

Though appearing to be brash and impulsive, Sanemi Shinazugawa is his generation's most skilled wind-style user. He is also one of the most influential and skilled swordsmen in the entire Demon Slayer militia. His Wind Breathing style is often compared to the first Wind Hashira, who belonged to the Golden Age of the Demon Slayer corps.

Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei Himejima is the gentle giant of the Demon Slayer corps, but is equally ruthless in battle. He is also the oldest amongst the current generation of Hashira, despite having activated his Demon Slayer mark. Gyomei is often referred to as the strongest Hashira despite being completely blind since birth and has earned the respect of his peers due to his immense strength and his skill in using the Stone Breathing technique.

Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito

Muichiro Tokito is probably second only to Gyomei in terms of raw strength. He is one of the very few individuals who belong to the Tsugikuni bloodline, and was one of the fastest to ascend to the rank of Hashira. Despite being one of the youngest Hashira, Muichiro's Mist Breathing technique easily makes him a force to be reckoned with.

Insect Hashira Shinobu Kocho

Image via Crunchyroll

Though physically not the strongest, Shinobu Kocho is the fastest among all Hashira. Her sweet demeanor often hides her short temper and intense hatred of demons, and her attacks consist of a series of stabs that inflict poisonous stings on her opponents, which are made stronger by her Insect Breathing technique.

Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku

The first Hashira to star in a movie and also the first to lead Tanjiro's team, Flame Hashira Rengoku is perhaps the most inspirational among all Hashira. Despite his tragic childhood, he kept up his cheerful attitude and smiling face until the end and held his own against an Upper-Rank Three, Akaza, without activating his Demon Slayer Mark.

Flower Hashira Kanae Kocho

Image via Crunchyroll

The elder sister of Insect Hashira Shinobu Kocho, Flower Hashira Kanae was known for her sweet demeanor. Despite being a demon slayer, she dreamt of a world where demons and humans co-existed peacefully. Her death at the hands of Upper Rank Two, Doma, caused Shinobu to swear revenge upon all the monsters that ever existed.

The Hashira wear their own insignia on their hands since they are a distinct group of demon slayers. These symbols are related to the breathing style that they practice and represent. Tanjiro, Nezuko, and friends will work closely with the Hashira in Demon Slayer Season 4.