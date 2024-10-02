For Demon Slayer fans, this year's spring was a special one as the highly anticipated fourth season, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — To the Hashira Training premiered on Crunchyroll, as the saga was further expanded with the Hashira Training Arc. The anime adaptation remians available to stream on the streamer, but should you be a subscriber of Netflix alone, there is some good news in the wings. In an effort to expand its anime roster, come October 31, 2024. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — To the Hashira Training will arrive on Netflix.

The announcement was made on the social media platform, X, and besides the fourth season arriving on Netflix in the United States, it will also arrive in Latin America and Canada. After intense confrontations in the Swordsmith Village Arc, the fourth season of Demon Slayer brought a more training intensive focus to battle-hardened heroes. The Hashira Training arc sees Tanjiro and his allies, Inosuke and Zenitsu train with the strongest members of the Demon Slayer Corps, the Hashira.Theirs was an intense and grueling course aimed to make them become Hashira themselves, thus becoming stronger and far more equipped to face and ultimately, defeat Muzan Kibutsuji. The fourth season of Demon Slayer saw the return of the fan-favorite ensemble, with Natsuki Hanae voicing Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kitô as Nezuko Kamado, and Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma, among others.

What's 'Demon Slayer' About?

Based on the best-selling Japanese manga of the same name from Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer follows the story of Kamado Tanjiro, a young boy who lives and thrives happily with his family. A charcoal seller by trade, Tanjiro's life is turned upside down when, one fateful day, his family is attacked by a demon, which decimates and kills almost every family member. Of all the members of his family, the sole exception to this brutal assault is his sister, Nezuko. However, despite surviving the massacre, Nezuko finds herself turned into a demon. In a bid to hopefully return her to her original form, Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps and sets out on a mission to find the cure for his sister. Beyond his sister's restoration, the swordsman also seeks to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji, the Demon King.

After a debut season that was well received in April 2019, airing with extremely positive response from both critics and fans alike. Demon Slayer returned for a second season in October 2021 before a third season arrived in April 2023. Prior to the spring release of its fourth season, which consists of only episodes, the first episode debuted in theaters, February 2024 to brilliant success. The anime adaptation looks set to wrap its story with a movie trilogy.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — To the Hashira Training will arrive on Netflix on October 31, 2024 in the US, Canada and Latin America.