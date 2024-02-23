The Big Picture Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training combines the Swordsmith Village arc finale and the start of the Hashira Training arc.

The film provides a cinematic experience with stunning animation, intense battles, and emotional character moments.

Viewers get to see legendary swordsmen in action, offering exciting fight choreography and showcasing unique fighting styles.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first took the world by storm in 2018. The series follows Tanjiro Kamado (Natsuki Hanae), a young man whose family was tragically murdered by demons. He was the sole survivor. However, his little sister, Nezuko (Akari Kitô), isn’t completely gone and is transformed into a demon herself. To save his sister and protect those who can’t fight against these powerful creatures, Tanjiro enlists in the Demon Slayer Corps. What makes Demon Slayer stand out from other shōnen anime is its beautiful animation, stellar score, and intense fight scenes. The show’s first feature, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, quickly became one of the highest-grossing anime films ever.

Four seasons later, Demon Slayer is still going strong. After the emotional ending to the Swordsmith Village arc, we are now entering the series’ penultimate storyline, the Hashira Training arc. The show is releasing a special movie titled Demon Slayer To the Hashira Training, which takes new and previously released episodes and creates a cinematic experience exclusively in theaters.

The Shocking Reveals at the Swordsmith Village Are Seen Again in 'Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training'

Almost the entire first half of To the Hashira Training is simply the Swordsmith Village arc season finale. While many viewers have likely already seen the events of this finale, experiencing it on the big screen is still well worth the price of admission. Tanjiro’s battle with Hantengu is still as intense as ever. The start of the film has a small music recap of the previous seasons before thrusting us back into the action. Demon Slayer’s strength is its animation. From the fluidity of Mitsuri Kanroji’s (Kana Hanazawa) fight with Hantengu's dragon-like construct to the porcelain doll-like character designs, its a marvel to see. Tanjiro’s willingness to keep pushing himself might be a classic shōnen characteristic even if he reaches his breaking point. Still, it will never cease to make you smile, especially as he goes in for what he thinks is the final blow on Hantengu.

Of course, those familiar with last season’s finale know that Hantengu survives and that Nezuko is at risk of dying after exposure to the sun. This scene plays beautifully on the big screen as the score comes in, and we’re met with flashbacks of Tanjiro and Nezuko’s journey. The culmination of their adventure, accompanied by the music, will leave you in tears. Discovering that Nezuko not only conquered the sun, but also managed to speak is just as emotional as the first time watching it. As we conclude the Swordsmith Village arc, we’re reminded of what’s at stake. The reason for Tanjiro's journey has always been about saving his sister, and nearly losing her in this battle gives a sense of urgency to find a solution. Muzan Kibutsuji (Toshihiko Seki) wants Nezuko’s power, the Demon Slayers have to prepare for battle, and the Swordsmith Village must rebuild as the final battle is set to start.

Let The Hashira Training Begin

The second half of the film is the beginning of the Hashira Training arc. We seamlessly transition to the Season 4 premiere as we pick up directly after the events seen in the Swordsmith Village, and the groundwork for the next story is being established. Tanjiro reunites with his comrades Zenitsu (Hiro Skimono) and Inosuke (Yoshitsugu Matsuoka), and the Hashira prepare for Muzan’s next move. This really feels like the calm before the storm as the status quo resets. It’s a great change of pace from the first half of the film. This does highlight the fact that these are two different episodes stitched together as the typical "third-act" battle happens at the front end of the film. Still, seeing a brief moment of peace allows the viewer to properly process the battle that just ended and the challenges to come. Demon Slayer is an extremely fast-paced action series, so the moment it allows you to catch your breath is always appreciated. These smaller moments allow for the characters to shine. Zenitsu's chaotic personality bounces off of Tanjiro's always level-headed nature, which is still great comedy. We also see more from the Hashira and why they're such a fantastic unit.

The Hashira Training is exactly what the name implies, and while an anime training arc is exciting in its own right, the most exciting part of this film was seeing the legendary swordsmen in action. Again, the fight choreography is stellar, and they make great use of the Serpent Hashira Obanai Iguro (Kenichi Suzumura) and Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa (Kaiji Tang). Their fighting styles are unlike anything seen in the series thus far, and the variations of their breathing techniques as they clear away dozens of demons are phenomenal. Iguro’s movements are very much those of a snake. He slithers his way in and out of battles with ease.

Demon Slayer To the Hashira Training makes excellent use of the cinematic experience and shows that this series is best seen on the big screen. Sure, the first half is an episode you’ve likely already seen, but this makes for the perfect rewatch opportunity for a show that was on a year-long hiatus. The second half is the start of the new season, and together, the two make for an incredibly enjoyable experience. Seeing more about the remaining Hashira is sure to be one of the highlights of this season. As we gear up for the proper return of Demon Slayer Season 4, To The Hashira Training is a great way to make sure you’re up to speed.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training (2024) REVIEW Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training, while based around much of what we've already seen, is great to see on the big screen. 9 10 Pros The two arcs seamlessly transition together.

The anime has beautiful animation, a stellar score, and intense fight scenes.

Seeing the key emotional moments is just as impactful, if not more so, on the big screen.

