The Big Picture Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training will be released globally on February 23, 2024, setting the stage for Season 4 and introducing the "Hashira Training" arc.

To the Hashira Training will be released globally on February 23, 2024, setting the stage for Season 4 and introducing the "Hashira Training" arc. The film will conclude the Swordsmith Village arc and prepare audiences for the upcoming battle against Muzan Kibutsuji.

The trailer showcases the intensive training under the Hashira that Tanjiro and his companions will undergo, promising thrilling developments and significant victories against upper-rank demons.

Just as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village came out in February 2023 to set the stage for Season 3 which was based on the Manga's "Swordsmith Village" arc, Crunchyroll, in collaboration with Sony Pictures has released a trailer to announce the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training across IMAX and large format cinema screens globally on February 23, 2024, to set the stage for Season 4.

This new installment will not only conclude the Swordsmith Village Arc but will also introduce audiences to "The Hashira Training" arc, setting the stage for the forthcoming battle against Muzan Kibutsuji — all on the big screen! Last month, Crunchyroll also announced a series of global premiere events in chosen cosmopolitan cities worldwide, including New York City, which had its event on February 2, 2024, earlier this month.

Seoul, Mexico City, Singapore, Jakarta, Paris, Taipei, London, and Hong Kong, on the other hand, are yet to have their premieres later this month. These events will feature appearances by the Japanese cast and are part of a broader initiative to celebrate the film's release in over 140 countries. The "Hashira Training" arc is set to premiere on television in Spring 2024 and will further expand the acclaim of the Demon Slayer universe globally.

More Plot and Character Details for ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — To the Hashira Training’

Close

The trailer released by Crunchyroll offers a glimpse into the thrilling developments and the intensive training under the Hashira that lies ahead for Tanjiro Kamado and his companions as they prepare for their final confrontation with Muzan Kibutsuji​. Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 1 is basically never seen before by audiences and will bridge the narrative between the two seasons. Tanjiro Kamado, along with Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, Genya Shinazugawa, Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, and Nezuko Kamado, will achieve significant victories against upper-rank demons as they get positioned more favorably against the demon lord.

In 2020, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train was able to break records and it became the highest-grossing anime film and Japanese film of all time​. The special film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — To the Hashira Training will now hit theaters across the US and Canada on February 23, 2024. With both English and Japanese dubbed audio options available, will it be able to thrash any previous records? We’ll have to wait and find out!

Check out the trailer of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — To the Hashira Training below, and stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Demon Slayer A family is attacked by demons and only two members survive - Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, who is turning into a demon slowly. Tanjiro sets out to become a demon slayer to avenge his family and cure his sister. Release Date January 21, 2021 Cast Natsuki Hanae , Zach Aguilar , Abby Trott , Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Main Genre Anime Seasons 3

Buy Tickets Now