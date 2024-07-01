The final showdown is amongst us. Demon Slayer recently announced an upcoming adaptation of the series’ final arc, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc. Not long after the final episode premiere of Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc in Japan, official accounts announced that an Infinity Castle Arc movie trilogy is set to be released. In the mysterious dimension-altering, wall-shifting Infinity Castle, the arc marks the final assault between humans versus, and the castle serves as a witness to some of the most notable battles in the series.

Based on the popular manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer takes place during the Taisho Period (1912-1926), a period in Japan marked by rapid technological advancements, which greatly helped the Demon Slayers. The main story follows lead protagonist Tanjiro Kamado (Natsuki Hanae), a kindhearted young boy who makes ends meet by selling charcoal. But his life takes a turn for the worse after discovering that his family is mercilessly slaughtered by a demon, and his younger sister Nezuko (Akari Kitō), the only surviving member of Tanjiro’s family, is transformed into a fanged demon. Fueled by vengeance and despair, Tanjiro picks up his sword and works his way to becoming a “demon slayer”, hoping he can turn his sister back into a human and get revenge on the demon that took away his family.

Without further ado, here’s what to expect from the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc movie trilogy.

Demon Slayer A family is attacked by demons and only two members survive - Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, who is turning into a demon slowly. Tanjiro sets out to become a demon slayer to avenge his family and cure his sister. Release Date January 21, 2021 Cast Natsuki Hanae , Zach Aguilar , Abby Trott , Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Main Genre Anime

WATCH ON NETFLIX

7 When Is the ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc’ Movie Trilogy Coming Out?

Custom Image by Jefferson Chacon

With the trilogy’s announcement still fresh, the release date for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc has yet to be revealed. Based on the release patterns of previous Demon Slayer arcs, typically spaced 1-2 years apart, the movie trilogy may be likely to debut around mid-2025 earliest.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will distribute the three-part film series in theaters worldwide, excluding select Asian territories.

6 Watch the Teaser for the ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc’ Movie Trilogy

The teaser for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc begins with shuddering glimpses of the ominous Infinity Castle, the primary location of the many notable battles that shall take place in the movie trilogy. With its tall staircases, narrow hallways, and puzzling architecture, the shapeshifting castle moves through magic, leading naive visitors from one dimension to another.

Featuring brief looks at the show’s beloved demon slayers, the teaser also shows a line of Japanese text, “繋いだ想い＜永遠＞を胸に―――― 無限城決戦へ”, which roughly translates to “With the connected thoughts of ‘eternity’ in our hearts ―――― To the Infinity Castle Battle.”

5 What Is ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc’ About?

Image via Ufotable

The Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc marks the epic final showdown between the Demon Slayer Corps and the all-powerful Demon King, Muzan Kibutsjui (Toshihiko Seki). In this climatic battle, the Corps invades the Infinity Castle, an eerie alternate dimension filled with endless wooden rooms, halls, and ever-shifting corridors.

The castle’s warped gravity allows demons to defy the laws of physics, standing upright, upside down, or even perpendicular on walls, moving in ways that seem impossible. With no sunlight penetrating this fortress, demons can inhabit it continuously, even during the day.

4 Who Stars in the ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc’ Movie Trilogy?

Image via Crunchyroll

Hanae voices the main protagonist Tanjiro, a demon slayer who joins the corps to avenge his slain family and cursed sister. Not wanting others to experience the same pain as him, Tanjiro trains his slaying skills with great will and might to defeat Muzan.

Joining Tanjiro in his mission are fellow demon slayers Mitsuri Kanroji (Kana Hanazawa), Obanai Iguro (Kenichi Suzumura), Giyu Tomioka (Takahiro Sakurai), Muichiro Tokito (Kengo Kawanishi), Gyomei Himejima (Tomokazu Sugita), Sanemi Shinazugawa (Sanemi Shinazugawa), and Shinobu Kocho (Saori Hayami).

One of the most notable characters to later appear in the movie trilogy is Tamayo (Maaya Sakamoto), a demon who decides to become an ally to the Demon Slayer Corps. As a skilled doctor, Tamayo is in charge of working on a drug that would prove critical to the defeat of Muzan.

3 How to Watch ‘Demon Slayer’ In Order?

Image via Ufotable

Audiences new to Demon Slayer can follow the order below to get started on the series:

Demon Slayer : Unwavering Resolve Arc (Season 1, Episodes 1 - 26)

(Season 1, Episodes 1 - 26) Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc (Season 2 Part 1, Episodes 27 - 33)*

(Season 2 Part 1, Episodes 27 - 33)* Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc (Season 2 Part 2, Episodes 34-44)

(Season 2 Part 2, Episodes 34-44) Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc (Season 3, Episodes 45-55)

(Season 3, Episodes 45-55) Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc (Season 4, Episodes 56-63)

*Alternatively, audiences can watch the 2020 Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie. While the movie follows the same plot, it doesn’t have the same level of detail compared to its television adaptation.

2 What Happened in ‘Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc’?

Image via Crunchyroll

In the wake of the intense Swordsmith Village battles, Tanjiro, and his friends are healing up and gearing up for the final showdown with the big bad Muzan. The Demon Slayer Corps is on high alert, and Hashira, the top-tier swordsman, decides it’s time to whip everyone into shape for the upcoming clash.

From stamina and flexibility to sword skills and muscle reinforcement, the hardcore training regimens feel more like an endless hellish boot camp. Although it’s tough, the Demon Slayers ultimately see it as a golden chance to get stronger. As they undergo through grueling training and push their limits, the Demon Slayer Corps prepares for the battle ahead, stronger and more united than ever.

1 Who Is Making the ‘Demon Slayer’?

Image via Ufotable

Demon Slayer is directed by Haruo Sotozaki at the anime studio ufotable. Joining him is Akira Matushima as Chief Animation Director and Character Designer, with music by Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina. President of Crunchyroll, Rahul Purini, shares his excitement about bringing the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc to life in a movie trilogy format.

“Crunchyroll is thrilled to be able to bring this trilogy of films to fans, on the big screen, and it promises to be one of the truly epic and consequential pop-cultural events of our time when it hits theaters.”

The brainchild of creator Gotouge, the manga series consists of 23 volumes with over 150 million copies in circulation. Since the anime’s debut in 2018, the Demon Slayer franchise has grown a massive following worldwide. With his Mugen Train movie adaptation grossing a record-setting $313 million, the very anonymous Gotouge has been featured in the TIME100 list thanks to his manga series, which is just as influential and groundbreaking as the works of Studio Ghibli.