The Big Picture The Kamado family serves as the backbone of Demon Slayer, with Tanjiro and Nezuko being the only survivors of a demon attack on their family.

The ancestor of the Kamado family, Sumiyoshi, shares a striking resemblance to Tanjiro and had a close relationship with the legendary Demon Slayer, Yoriichi Tsugikuni.

Tanjiro's father, Tanjuro, had a special breathing technique that he passed down to Tanjiro, which plays a significant role in his journey as a Demon Slayer and his ability to protect his sister Nezuko.

Koyoharu Gotouge's global sensation, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, has dominated the anime industry since its release in 2019. Being one of the highest-grossing anime franchises at the box office, the beloved series has been numerously acclaimed for Studio Ufotable’s groundbreaking animation style, character design, top-notch voice acting, and gripping storyline. Demon Slayer has taken the world by storm, making a deep cultural impact as one of the best anime ever made. With its next season, the Hashira Training arc, already set for a release in the upcoming spring of 2024, it is crucial to understand the most important lineage that will shape the future of the story.

Demon Slayer is known for its intricate web of characters and relationships. The Kamado family stands as the backbone of the dark fantasy series which revolves around the precious bond between the two main protagonists. As depicted in Season 1 of Demon Slayer, the remaining Kamados are massacred by Muzan Kibutsuji (Toshihiko Seki), leaving only the oldest brother and sister, Tanjiro and Nezuko, alive. The Demon King's malicious actions propel the narrative from the start and act as the driving force in Tanjiro's goal to become a demon slayer, change Nezuko back into a human, and understand the reason why his mother and siblings were brutally killed. Not only does the Kamado's legacy provide an insight into the powerful secrets of their past, but it also sheds light on how the family's resilient bond triggered Muzan's biggest fear.

​

Demon Slayer A family is attacked by demons and only two members survive - Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, who is turning into a demon slowly. Tanjiro sets out to become a demon slayer to avenge his family and cure his sister. Release Date January 21, 2021 Cast Natsuki Hanae , Zach Aguilar , Abby Trott , Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Genres Anime , Action , Adventure Rating TV-MA Seasons 3

Sumiyoshi Kamado

Image via Ufotable

At the very top of the family tree is the Kamado family ancestor Sumiyoshi Kamado (Hirofumi Nojima). First appearing in Season 3, the Swordsmith Village Arc, Sumiyoshi, the charcoal merchant, shares an uncanny resemblance to Tanjiro. But who is he exactly? Fans are given a brief glimpse of the ancestor in Tanjiro's vivid dreams after the fierce battle in the Entertainment District. Sumiyoshi, who lived long before Tanjiro's time, is shown interacting with the legendary Demon Slayer, Yoriichi Tsugikuni (Kazuhiko Inoue) — the one who nearly defeated Muzan! Yoriichi and Sumiyoshi apparently became close friends after Yoriichi saved Sumiyoshi and his wife from a demon.

Despite the absence of a forehead scar, Sumiyoshi looks much like an older version of Tanjiro. From the color of his red eyes and hair, Sumiyoshi wears a white nagajuban with a green and black-checkered kimono which is almost identical to Tanjiro's. In the short memory, it is also easy to notice that Sumiyoshi's mannerisms and humble personality reflect the same nature seen in Tanjiro, who also picked up the job of selling charcoal. The anime barely gives any information about Sumiyoshi, but from his appearance in Demon Slayer Season 3, Yoriichi had visited Sumiyoshi's home after the birth of his daughter Sumire Kamado. Sumiyoshi wanted to pass down Yoriichi's name for posterity — Yoriichi had no heirs – but the demon slayer refused as he thought he was a worthless man who was never able to achieve his life goals. But as the story is foretold, Sumiyoshi somehow learned to use the Sun Breathing technique from Yoriichi and passed it down the Kamado family tree, leading to Tanjiro's signature "Hinokami" attacks.

Suyako Kamado

Image via Ufotable

Suyako Kamado was the wife of Sumiyoshi Kamado. Like her husband, the anime leaves Suyako's background a mystery. She is seen in Tanjiro's lucid dream after giving birth to her daughter Sumire in Episode 1, "Someone's Dream," of the Swordsmith Village Arc. As Sumiyoshi had mentioned, Suyako and he were saved by the all-powerful Demon Slayer Yoriichi Tsugikuni, and it was thanks to Yoriichi that she could safely give birth to the child. During Tanjiro's battle with Hantengu (Toshio Furukawa), Suyako visits Tanjiro in a vision holding a basket of vegetables in her hands, and smiling at him. Her long black hair and big eyes resemble a likeness to Nezuko and even more so when fans can see her side profile in "Someone's Dream" after delivering Sumire.

Tanjuro Kamado

Image via Ufotable

Tanjuro Kamado (Shin'ichirô Miki) is the late father of Tanjiro and Nezuko. He was married to Kie Kamado (Houko Kuwashima), whom he had six children with, but died well before their slaughter. Not much is known of Tanjuro's past; however, he was a very sick and frail man even up until his death. Similar to his oldest son, Tanjuro had red-streaked hair and a birthmark on his upper forehead. He also sported a checkered haori that was orange. He wore the Kamado family's ancestral hanafuda earrings, which were inherited by Tanjiro after he passed away.

Fans are introduced to his character in a flashback during the Mount Natagumo Arc. When Tanjiro is nearly killed by Lower Rank 5, Rui (Koki Uchiyama), he remembers a time when he and Nezuko, as children, watched their father perform the "Hinokami Kagura" throughout the night. This was the moment Tanjiro learned how his father was able to perform the dance all night, no matter the temperature, through a special breathing technique passed down in the family. In the Mugen Train Arc, Tanjuro appears to Tanjiro in a dream conjured by Enmu's Blood Dream Art, urging his son to pick up a blade to wake himself up to fight.

Kie Kamado

Image via Ufotable

Kie Kamado was married to Tanjuro Kamado. Wearing a cream and purple checkered kimono, Kie had long black hair and dark purple eyes with a fair complexion. She is a beauty just like her oldest daughter. As a single mother, Kie is depicted to be a loving and devoted household figure after the death of Tanjuro. In the very first episode of Demon Slayer, Kie was the one who expressed her concern for Tanjiro to go down to the village to sell charcoal on such a snowy day. Kie was slaughtered by Muzan that same night alongside her children. Along their turbulent journey, Tanjiro and Nezuko often imagine their mother as a source of positive support. During the Mount Natagumo Arc, Nezuko gets entangled in Rui's webs. Kei appears to her daughter, begging her to wake up to help her brother. This is the first time Nezuko uses her own Blood Demon Art to save Tanjiro. In an episode of the Entertainment District Arc, an enraged Nezuko accidentally tries to kill an innocent civilian during a battle with Upper-Rank Six Daki (Miyuki Sawashiro). Tanjiro sings Kie's lullaby to Nezuko, sparking a memory of her mother on a mountain trip to calm her.

Tanjiro Kamado

Image via Ufotable

"Kamado," written in Kanji, has the connotations of heat and fire, but "Kamado" also refers to the traditional Japanese charcoal oven. Tanjiro, the oldest son of Tanjuro and Kie, is the main protagonist of Demon Slayer. After his father's death, he started selling charcoal to keep the family afloat, which is the reason he left for the village the night his family was murdered by Muzan. He quickly joins the Demon Slayer Corps to find a remedy to turn Nezuko back into a human and to avenge his family. Tanjiro shares a distinct resemblance to his ancestor Sumiyoshi Kamado, who also had big red eyes and wore a green and black-checkered kimono. Tanjiro's Demon Slayer Mark turned into a flame-like pattern during his battle with the Hand Demon (Takehito Koyasu).

Even from the beginning, Tanjiro showed prodigious signs of becoming an excellent swordmaster. His strengths grow throughout the series as he levels up as a Demon Slayer. He has incredible abilities that surpass the average human, including immense stamina, endurance, honed senses, a sharp sense of smell, willpower, and great intellect. Tanjiro uses a combination of the Water Breathing style with Hinokami Kagura, originally taught by his father, as a way to have stronger strikes and to move for longer periods on the battlefield. Besides his powers, Tanjiro is just a young boy with a big heart and compassion for understanding others. He cares deeply about his friends and sister Nezuko, who motivates him every day to reach his ultimate goal. He will do anything to protect Nezuko, and their unbreakable bond is something the demons can never destroy.

Nezuko Kamado

Close

Nezuko Kamado (Akari Kitō) is the second protagonist of Demon Slayer. She is the oldest daughter of Tanjuro and Kie and the only survivor of the Kamado family massacre. As a result of her family's slaughter, Muzan chose to keep her alive and turned her into a demon. Tanjiro, Nezuko's big brother, devotes his life to finding a cure to turn her back into a human. After she becomes a demon, Giyu Tomioka (Takahiro Sakurai), the Water Hashira, gives her a bamboo muzzle to prevent her from harming humans.

Nezuko is a unique demon compared to the other bloodthirsty demons in the series. Nezuko lost most of her memory as a human when she was transformed into a demon, but her brother's love was able to turn her personality into a protective demon. Enhanced with Muzan's blood, Nezuko can change her physical size at her own will, often shrinking down to a small little girl. During her battle with Daki, she reaches her advanced demon form and is able to overpower her enemies. Nezuko is a beloved fan favorite for her adorable appearance, cute interactions with characters, and extraordinary Demon Art abilities that are still being unveiled in the anime. Nonetheless, Nezuko's relationship with Tanjiro is the most endearing to witness, and their unwavering support for each other is a prominent theme within the show.

Takeo Kamado

Image via Ufotable

Takeo Kamado (Yō Taichi) was the second son of Tanjuro and Kie Kamado. He is not shown much in the anime, although he makes fleeting appearances in Tanjiro's dream during demon battles, which helps him to keep fighting. He had short spiky hair and red eyes like his big brother. Takeo was the one who asked Tanjiro if he could join him on his route to sell charcoal that snowy night. Takeo was then slaughtered along with his siblings and mother by Muzan.

Hanako Kamado

Image via Ufotable

Hanako Kamado (Konomi Kohara) was the youngest daughter of Tanjuro and Kie Kamado. She strikes a likeness to her big sister Nezuko with her black hair and bright smile. She also asked to join Tanjiro when he left for the village to sell charcoal, but Kie remarked that the siblings would only slow him down. Hanako was a victim of the Kamado massacre that left only Nezuko as the sole survivor of Muzan's attack. Hanako makes another appearance in the anime when she visits Tanjiro in a vision during his battle with Daki, begging him to breathe.

Shigeru Kamado

Image via Ufotable

Shigeru Kamado (Kaede Hondo)was the third son of Kanjuro and Kie Kamado. Just like the rest of his family, Shigeru had big, dark red eyes and held a positive aura. He looked up to his big brother and wanted to go and do everything Tanjiro did. He was murdered the night he couldn't follow Tanjiro into the village to sell charcoal. Not much is known about him in the anime, but he does enter Tanjiro's thoughts to help him regain consciousness during the Hand Demon attack.

Rokuta Kamado

Image via Ufotable

Last but not least is Rokuta Kamado (Aoi Koga), the baby of the Kamado family and the youngest son of Kanjuro and Kie. He is mentioned and seen very little in the show. In the first episode of Demon Slayer, Nezuko is seen carrying Rokuta on her back as a way to put him to sleep. If he had lived on, there's no doubt Rokuta would have grown up to resemble both Nezuko and Tanjiro, following their acts of bravery and kindness.

Demon Slayer is available to stream on Crunchyroll in the U.S.

Watch on Crunchyroll