Demon Slayer fans who zealously kept up with every single Sunday release since The Entertainment District Arc premiered in early December were treated to a special half-an-hour-long finale this past February 13. Now, these same fans are eagerly waiting for The Swordsmith Village Arc to be adapted. However, some fans have a preference for the English dubbed version, and they either had to resign themselves to watching the original Japanese dub, or they had to wait. If you are in the latter category, there is great news: the wait is soon to be over! In fact, not only is the wait over, but you will also, unlike the sub viewers, be able to binge the entire season in one go if you wish.

The announcement came as a post on the official Demon Slayer (English) Twitter account. The main voice cast will be returning to lend their voices to our favorite quartet: Zach Aguilar as the kind-hearted protagonist Tanjiro Kamado, Abby Trott as Tanjiro’s demon sister Nezuko Kamado, Aleks Le as the mostly-cowardly-unless-sleeping Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Bryce Papenbrook as the boar-head-wearing Inosuke Hashibira. In the role of the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, the one who will serve as the three demon slayers’ mentor this Arc, is Ray Chase.

The eleven episodes of The Entertainment District Arc, which correspond to approximately chapter 70 to 97 of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original Manga, will become available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation this Sunday, February 20. The first half of Demon Slayer Season 2, which corresponds to the Infinity Train Arc is already available for streaming in case you wish to catch up with the previous Arc before venturing into a place “awash in vanity and desire, a town frothing with love and hate” where a demon lurks and hides among the common people.

Not long after the Entertainment District Arc’s finale aired, studio Ufotable confirmed that the next Arc in the series, the Swordsmith Village Arc, is already in the works. This season will likely correspond to chapters 98 to 127 of the Manga, possibly making it the same length as the Entertainment District Arc. Check out our previous coverage on the recently announced Season 3 to learn more.

