After keeping fans waiting for a little too long, the first movie in the highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy finally has a release date — but it’s months away. On Wednesday, March 5, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced the international release dates for the upcoming movie, with the U.S. and Canada screenings beginning September 12, 2025. Fans may recall that plans to adapt the Infinity Castle story arc into a film trilogy were first unveiled last spring following the broadcast of the Hashira Training Arc, which includes the final episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc and premiered in Japan on February 2, 2024.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will premiere in Japan on July 18 and be available worldwide in August​​​​​​. It will be released in both Japanese with English subtitles and an English dub, as well as in IMAX and other premium large formats. Other countries sharing the same release date as the U.S. and Canada include Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, India, Kenya, Latvia, Mongolia, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Romania, Southern Africa, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, and the U.K.

In further detail, below is a list of all territory release dates of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc (besides the aforementioned regions):

August 14: Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore

August 15: Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam

August 20: Philippines

September 11: Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bolivia, Brazil, the Caribbean (Jamaica, Aruba, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Curaçao), Central America, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Macedonia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Syria, Thailand, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, Venezuela

September 17: Belgium, France, French-speaking Africa, Luxembourg, Switzerland (French-speaking)

September 18: Moldova

September 25: Austria, Germany, Switzerland (German-speaking)

What to Expect in 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle'

According to Crunchyroll, in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, as the Demon Slayer Corps members and their highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space at the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination where Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Fans in the U.S. should expect the first film in the Infinity Castle trilogy this fall. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates about the anime.