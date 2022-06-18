Earlier this year, after 11 episodes, we saw the end of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc which culminated in an epic battle our heroes won by a hair’s breadth. And now, fans are eagerly awaiting the Season 3 premiere sometime next year, which will be adapting the Swordsmith Village Arc from the original manga. In the meantime, fans will be able to get their hands on a limited or a standard edition box sets that contain the TV adaptation of the Mugen Train Arc.

The Mugen Train Arc takes place right after the events of Season 1. It introduces us to the character of Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku (Satoshi Hino) who in a short span of time becomes a mentor figure for the main trio, Tanjiro (Natsuki Hanae), Zenitsu (Hiro Shimono), and Inosuke (Yoshitsugu Matsuoka). However, members of Muzan Kibutsuji’s (Toshihiko Seki) Twelve Kizuki will get in their way and pose a threat to them as well as all the passengers on the train. The Mugen Train Arc is immediately followed by The Entertainment District Arc, the latter which aired from October 2021 to February 2022.

The Limited Edition Complete Blu-ray box set includes all seven episodes of this arc, Box Art and Digipak by Character Designer Akira Matsushima, Special Accordion Booklets, Original Soundtrack CD, Textless Opening and Ending themes, and much more.

Image Via Adult Swim

Demon Slayer is an original story by manga artist Koyoharu Gotouge and one of the ten bestselling manga series of all time, which officially ended in May 2020. The anime adaptation is produced and animated by studio Ufotable. The series will be celebrating its 3rd anniversary at next month’s Anime Expo, on Saturday, July 2, with a special event that will welcome Tanjiro’s voice actor Natsuki Hanae and producer Yuma Takahashi.

You will be able to experience the Mugen Train Arc like never before when the Limited and Standard Edition Blu-ray box sets are released on September 27. You can pre-order the limited edition here. There’s still no release date for the Swordsmith Village Arc yet, but it has been revealed that, after Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui (Katsuyuki Konishi), Tanjiro will likely be joining forces with Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito (Kengo Kawanishi) and Love Hashira Kanroji (Kana Hanazawa). Meanwhile, if you want to catch up with all Demon Slayer episodes, you can watch the two seasons on Crunchyroll or Funimation.