The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in 2019, and took the anime world by storm. The beautiful animation style and some of the cutest character designs (yes, we’re talking about Nezuko) wowed the audience from the start, and a great storyline that kept them hooked until the very end of each episode.

The Demon Slayer is based on the highly popular manga of the same name by Koyoharu Gotouge. The first season was released in 2019, an anime series consisting of a total of 26 episodes. The story introduces the viewers to a young Kamado Tanjiro, whose family was slaughtered by demons, and his sister turned into one by the demon king. He sets out on a journey to find a cure for his sister, while learning to fight demons on the road, and of course, making new friends.

The first season was followed by the movie Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Kyōdai no Kizuna) released in October 2020. It was highly successful, crossing the $400 million mark quickly, making it the highest-earning anime film and Japanese film in history.

The huge popularity and success of The Mugen Train led Funimation to adapt the movie into a seven-episode TV series, that kicked off on October 10. It explores the backstory of the film, delving more into The Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku’s arc.

The upcoming second season is one of the most highly-anticipated animes in recent memory, and fans all over the world are eager to find out what Season 2 is all about. In this article, we have gathered all the tidbits we know so far about Demon Slayer Season 2, everything from plot and casting details to release dates, and even a few details about the episodes themselves.

RELATED: 'Demon Slayer' Sword Colors Explained: A Guide to the Many Nichirin Blades

Image via Ufotable

The second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will premiere on December 5, 2021. Season 2, also known as the Entertainment District arc, will premiere with an hour-long episode, and air every Sunday at 11:15 pm (Japan Standard Time). The Entertainment District arc will broadcast over the course of two periods of three months each, also known as cours, on Fuji TV during fall and winter, according to Anime News Network. Before that, there will be a seven-episode miniseries about the Mugen Train film, known as The Mugen Train arc, that was kicked off on October 10, 2021.

What Will Demon Slayer Season 2 be about?

Image via Ufotable

Demon Slayer Season 2 will pick up right after the events of The Mugen Train. We can expect to get a prelude to the main story in the second season, at the end of The Mugen Train miniseries. Also known as the Entertainment District arc, the series will change its location to Yoshiwara, Japan’s famed red-light district. Tanjiro, Inosuke, Nezuko and Zenitsu will join the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui in hunting notorious demons in Yoshiwara. Daki, one of the Twelve Kizukis, will play one of the primary antagonists in the Entertainment District Arc of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The protagonists will be seen dealing with the loss of Kyojuro Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, fighting with their own personal demons while also battling real ones, and strengthening the bonds between each other during the process. The official trailer for Demon Slayer season 2 was revealed on February 14, alongside an official announcement in Kimetsu-Sai Online: Anime 2nd Anniversary Festival.

Aniplex also shared a new teaser on July 13, that provides another look at Daki, one of Demon Slayer Season 2’s primary antagonists.

How Many Episodes Are In Demon Slayer Season 2?

Season 2 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will run in two cours, as explained above, with the first part titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train Arc, a seven-episode version of The Mugen Train movie. It kicked off on October 10 and started with a little bit of a backstory of the events that led to the Flame Hashira Rengoku getting aboard the demonic train. We might also expect a prelude to the Entertainment District arc at the end of the seven-episode miniseries, bridging the gap between the two, while also serving as a teaser to Season 2’s main event.

The first episode of The Mugen Train arc, named “Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku,” premiered on October 10, 2021. The second episode, “Deep Sleep,” recently aired on October 17, 2021. It was followed by the third episode, titled “Should Have Been,” and aired on Sunday, October 24, 2021. However, the fourth episode of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train arc has been delayed due to elections in Japan, with the episode getting pushed back by a week.

Following the routine, the rest of the episodes of the Mugen Train mini-series should fall on November 7, November 14, November 21, and November 28 accordingly.

According to the Chinese movie and video streaming site and over-the-top (OTT) media service provider iQIYI, Demon Slayer Season 2 will have 18 episodes, including the seven-episode Mugen Train miniseries. That puts the number of episodes in the Entertainment District arc at 11. The pilot episode to the Entertainment District arc will be an hour-long watch, premiering on December 5 later this year.

Who is Involved in the Making of Demon Slayer Season 2?

The majority of the original cast and crew from the first season of Demon Slayer is returning for Season 2. This includes the series’ demon slayer protagonists: Natsuki Hanae as Kamado Tanjiro, Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira. Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira, will be voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi of Fairy Tail and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure fame. Haruo Sotozaki will also return as the director.

Demon Slayer Season 2 will employ the animation skills of the same studio from Season 1, Ufotable. Ufotable's earlier work includes the anime series Fate, and their unique animation style has been highly acclaimed by anime fans all over the world.

The singer, LiSA, who did the original theme for the show's first season, will be returning for Season 2 as well. LiSA has performed an opening and ending song for Season 2’s take on the Mugen Train arc. You can check out the opening song “Akeboshi” before following up with the track “Shirogane” in the ongoing miniseries.

For the Entertainment District arc, Demon Slayer has tapped the artist Aimer. The singer will perform the track "Zankyosanka" as well as the ending "Asa ga Kuru" for the remainder of the episodes of Season 2, which will be here in December.

Music composers Yuki Kajiura (Sword Art Online) and Go Shiina (Tekken) who scored for the first season of Demon Slayer and The Mugen Train movie will be composing for Season 2 as well.

How can I watch Demon Slayer Season 2?

Image via ufotable

The entirety of Season 2, The Mugen Train arc and The Entertainment District arc, will broadcast on 30 domestic television channels in Japan, including major networks such as Fuji TV and Tokyo MX. Aniplex, the company behind the anime adaptation, made the announcement on July 13 in a special post titled ‘Kimetsu TV News Announcement Special’.

Demon Slayer Season 2 will be simulcast on Funimation for the territories of the United Kingdom, Ireland, United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Funimation, Hulu, and Crunchyroll will also broadcast the seven-episode Mugen Train miniseries that precedes the Entertainment District arc that kicked off on October 10.

Several other streaming services also licensed the show for viewers in the rest of the world, including Netflix, which brought the first season of the anime series to an even larger global audience back in January 2020. The Mugen Train movie was an even bigger hit, thanks to its simultaneous release on digital platforms that included Apple TV, Google Play and Amazon.

Hopefully, Season 2 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be available on your preferred streaming service or television network before anyone spoils the story for you. Until then, let’s relive Flame Hashira Rengoku’s glory in the Mugen Train miniseries currently airing on Funimation every Sunday at 11:15 pm (Japan Standard Time).

KEEP READING: 'Demon Slayer' Season 2 Finally Gets a Release Date, But We'll Have to Wait a Bit Longer

'The Real Charlie Chaplin' Trailer Delves Into the Icon's Mysterious Life Who was the real Charlie Chaplin?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email