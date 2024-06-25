The Big Picture Demon Slayer: The Stage brings the popular manga to life with a stellar cast and English subtitles, now available for streaming internationally.

The musical adaptation covers the first half of Demon Slayer Season 1, focusing on Chapters 1-19 of the manga in under 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Tanjiro Kamado's journey to become a demon slayer and cure his sister Nezuko can now be enjoyed through the live-action stage adaptation.

Its been fun following Tanjiro Kamado and his friends as they prepare themselves for mortal conflict with the most powerful demon forces in the Taisho Period in Japan in Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc. While the story continues in anime, Crunchyroll has announced that Demon Slayer's live-action stage adaptation, titled Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Stage, is now finally available to streamers internationally. Per a press release from the anime streaming service, the live-action stage performance has become available for streaming as of June 21, 2024, with English subtitles in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. The musical adaptation initially ran in Japan from January 2020 to February 2020.

Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Stage will be expertly brought to life by a stellar cast that includes Ryota Kobayashi as Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Takaishi as his sister, Nezuko, Keisuke Ueda as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yugo Sato as Inosuke Hashibira, Reo Honda as Giyu Tomioka, Tomoyuki Takagi as Sakonji Urokodaki, Shori as Sabito, Arisa Sonohara as Makomo, Yuria Kakizawa and Kokoro Kuge as White-Haired Guide and Black-Haired Guide respectively, Mimi Maihane as Tamayo, Hisanori Sato as Yushiro, and Yoshihide Sasaki as the Demon King, Muzan Kibutsuji. While the anime series is currently in its fourth season with the Hashira Training Arc, the musical covers the first half of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 1. Chapters 1 to 19 of the manga series will be its focus, with the Final Selection Arc, Kidnapper’s Bog Arc and Asakusa Arc covered in under 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Based on the best-selling Japanese manga by Koyoharu Gotoge of the same name, the Demon Slayer anime and musical adaptations follow a young boy named Tanjiro Kamado who is the only survivor after his entire family is slaughtered by demons. His younger sister, Nezuko, is turned into a demon, but she retains some of her humanity and emotions. Despite his plight, Tanjiro embarks on a mission to return his sister to her natural state, while exerting vengeance on the demons responsible for his fate.

The Anime Series Is Making Some Changes

The cast for the anime series includes Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kitô as Nezuko, Toshihiko Seki as Muzan Kibutsuji, Hiro Skimono as Zenitsu, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke. Its fourth season will only run for eight episodes, shorter than previous seasons. However, the season's final two episodes will feature extended run times. There is also, a chance that the anime series might wrap with a movie trilogy to finish the story.

You can stream all Demon Slayer seasons in Japanese and English on Crunchyroll. Previous seasons of the series are also available on Hulu and Netflix. The live-action adaptation is available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll from June 21, 2024.