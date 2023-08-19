The Big Picture McFarlane Toys is releasing a second wave of Demon Slayer action figures, featuring popular characters like Zenitsu and Inosuke. Pre-orders are now available on Entertainment Earth.

Demon Slayer has become a huge success with its captivating storyline, action scenes, and visuals. Season 4 is currently in the works, exploring the Hashira Training Arc.

Fans of the anime series can expect more Demon Slayer content in the future. All seasons are also available to stream on Hulu and Crunchyroll.

There's new, exciting news awaiting anime fans and collectors, as McFarlane Toys — a toy company known for producing a variety of pop culture-inspired collectibles — will be having its second wave of Demon Slayer action figures. The new wave of 5-inch and 7-inch scale figures are available for pre-order via Entertainment Earth.

The second wave offers a wide array of collectibles inspired by the anime's fan favorites, including Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, Kyojuro Rengoku, Kyogai, Shinobu Kocho, Giyu Tomioka, Rui, and Tanjiro in water dragon tenth form. The upcoming figures are the latest additions to McFarlane Toys' extensive anime collection, from My Hero Academia to The Seven Deadly Sins. It also joins a variety of Demon Slayer-inspired collectibles released this year alone, including Funko Pop's miniature Nezuko.

What is Demon Slayer About?

Demon Slayer, created by manga artist Koyoharu Gotouge, follows Tanjiro, a boy from Taisho period Japan, who finds his family slaughtered by a demon and his younger sister Nezuko — the only one who survived the vicious attack — gradually transforming into a demon. To avenge his massacred family as well as turn his sister back into a human again, Tanjiro trains to become a demon slayer himself.

What's Next for Demon Slayer?

Since its debut in 2019, the television series adaptation has received massive success due to its captivating storyline, remarkable action scenes, and impressive visuals. The franchise film, titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Movie: Mugen Train, was also a critical darling, with favorable reviews from critics and audiences alike. Following the conclusion of Season 3 just last month, fans of the anime series can expect more Demon Slayer content coming their way soon, with the fourth season already in the works. It will reportedly explore the Hashira Training Arc from the manga series it was based on, though no release date has been set for Season 4 yet. Collider will, of course, update as soon as more information becomes available.

All seasons of Demon Slayer are available on Hulu and Crunchyroll. You can check out the new figures here and the Season 3 trailer below.