Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the movie: Mugen Train is receiving a limited-edition Blu-ray release from Aniplex of America along with a Standard Edition Blu-ray from Funimation. This will be the popular anime film’s first release in the U.S. on Blu-ray.

Naturally, the Limited-Edition Blu-ray version will come with a few extra goodies for fans: the original soundtrack CD, a deluxe booklet, exclusive art from character designer Akira Matsushima, a digipak featuring art by ufotable, along with audio commentary with English subtitles from the voice cast: Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado); Akari Kito (Nezuko Kamado); Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu Agatsuma); Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Inosuke Hashibira); and Satoshi Hino (Kyojuro Rengoku), will all be in included in the Limited-Edition set – not a bad special edition debut. Pre-orders for this edition are available now at Right Stuf Anime. It is expected to release in U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The Standard Edition Blu-ray will be available through the Funimation Shop and more online retailers, such as Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, RightStuf, and so on.

The story takes place after the events depicted in the anime series. Viewers follow the mystery involving the disappearance of over 40 people on Mugen Train. Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke team up with a powerful swordsman of Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, as they try to solve the mystery together.

The film was a critically acclaimed hit and earned over $470 million globally at the box office. It was the #1 film worldwide in 2020, becoming the first non-U.S. and non-Hollywood film to make such an achievement. Fans can currently watch the movie through Funimation’s streaming platform.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime series first debuted in 2019. The story follows young Tanjiro who much find a cure for his sister who has been turned into a demon after their family was slaughtered by them. It is based on Koyoharu Gotoge’s manga of the same name. You can own the Blu-ray on December 21.

