In 2020, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train broke box office records by becoming the highest-grossing film of the year worldwide, the very first non-Hollywood movie to do so. This is even more impressive considering the fact that Demon Slayer is an anime franchise, a type of animation that has been generally overlooked by Western audiences until recently.

In recent years, and especially in America, there has been a pattern of retelling the same stories that we’ve loved for years, decades, and sometimes even centuries. This can be a fun and creative way to tell stories, as reimaginings are often an exercise in creativity within a limited structure. Sometimes, though, an audience craves stories with a completely different aesthetic and style. For a moment, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, with its recognizable story, managed to break the barrier between the niche realm of anime and wider pop culture audiences in the West and became a globally recognized franchise. How did the franchise become so popular, even among non-anime fans?

'Demon Slayer’s Story Is Both Familiar and New

Image via Toho

The story of Demon Slayer follows Tanjiro Kamado (Natsuki Hanae), a young man who trains to become a demon slayer following the murder of his family that also left his sister, Nezuko (Atari Kitō), transformed into a demon. With his mind set on restoring Nezuko’s humanity, Tanjiro commits to battling the demonic monsters that plague this world and exacting revenge against the person who killed their family. A plot as simple as this is easy to follow, and it isn’t necessarily something audiences haven’t seen before. A straightforward plot is less likely to become overcomplicated or bogged down by extraneous details, while also leaving room for a cast of characters with their own stories.

The revenge plot is a staple among subgenres of fiction, but Demon Slayer goes beyond simple vengeance. Tanjiro’s primary goal is to restore Nezuko, leaving justice against the one who killed his family as a secondary goal. This is just one instance of Tanjiro revealing his true character as a kind-hearted soul who cares far more about his sister’s welfare than lashing out due to grief. This places a greater emphasis on family and creates a strong sibling bond between Tanjiro and Nezuko. While the plot itself is simple, the characters are multidimensional.

Such familiar concepts of familial bonds and revenge against an evil foe are easy to identify with, and Demon Slayer lays this simple story foundation for its characters to thrive. Tanjiro’s hard-working personality especially stands out (his challenge of splitting a giant rock with only his sword and breathing techniques in Episode 3 says a lot about his character while remaining an iconic moment, story-wise and imagery-wise).

RELATED: Why 'Demon Slayer: Mugen Train' Works Better as TV Episodes Than a Movie

'Demon Slayer: Mugen Train' Introduced the Franchise to a New Audience

Image via Toho

It isn’t common for an anime movie to become so popular in the US, so Mugen Train’s success with Western audiences is truly something to admire. When it came to America in April of 2021, theaters were just getting their business back following the crisis of COVID-19, and audiences grabbed their sodas and popcorn, itching to get back the theater experience.

The plot of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train takes notes from the series and remains relatively simple. Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their friends Zenitsu (Hiro Shimono) and Inosuke (Yoshitsugu Matsuoka) assist fellow demon slayer Rengoku (Satoshi Hino) as he faces off with a demon aboard the Mugen Train that’s caused over 40 people to disappear. The film takes place following the first season of the show; however, the movie still works for viewers who haven’t seen the TV series (though it still works better if you have). This is due in part to the simplicity of the plot, which Demon Slayer uses in its favor.

Demon Slayer’s unique visual stylization is eye-catching, so it’s no surprise that even non-anime fans would be interested after seeing trailers and posters. The quality of the animation was front and center in the trailers, along with colors that pop and character designs that stand out for their unique style. The designs of Demon Slayer’s original mangaka, Koyoharu Gotouge, pair well with animation and stand in a realm of their own apart from other animated features—especially American ones, the most popular of which use computer animation compared to Demon Slayer’s hand-drawn 2D animation.

The world of Demon Slayer can be a brutal place, but it’s also beautiful. The worldbuilding benefits from the change in style when it comes to fighting scenes especially, as it showcases the “magic system” (so to speak) of the demon slayer’s swords and special moves. Tanjiro’s water, Rengoku’s fire, and Zentisu’s lightning use different art styles that look more like watercolor than the usual character animation.

Another difference that certainly stood out to audiences was the rating. Most movie-goers are familiar with anime films like those from Studio Ghibli and animated movies aimed toward kids and kids at heart. With some exceptions, the average rating for the most recognizable anime movies to be released in theaters is PG or PG-13. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, however, is rated-R for its gruesome scenes and violent imagery: this is an animation aimed toward adults and young adults, definitely not for kids.

'Demon Slayer' Could Launch a New Era of Mainstream Anime

In addition to looking spectacular and drawing in new audiences through unique visuals, familiar storylines, and tried-and-true formulas like sibling bonds, Demon Slayer never gets boring or too simplistic. An instant classic upon the first season’s release in 2019, the show and the films leave a positive mark on the reputation of anime when it comes to its wider audiences.

Usually there’s at least one anime film or series that breaks into the wider waters of pop culture every few years. Long-running franchises like Pokemon and Naruto will always have their special place in the hearts of their respective generations. Several years back, Attack on Titan did its part in weakening the barrier between the “nerdy” side of pop culture and the greater pool of beloved pop culture stories.

But Demon Slayer might just destroy that wall and allow more anime series and films into completely new markets. With a second movie released in American theaters just last month, Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village, the franchise doesn’t seem to be losing steam anytime soon. Demon Slayer could represent a turn toward higher acceptance for media that has been previously labeled niche and nerdy, at last welcomed completely into mainstream pop culture and valued not just for its values as anime, but for its quality as a franchise as a whole.