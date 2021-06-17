Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train will officially be coming to streaming on June 22, with the international phenomenon and highest-grossing Japanese movie ever made heading exclusively to Funimation. The announcement was made during an online watch party, and it's the most logical destination for the smash-hit animation to be headed given that the service already plays host to the three television specials Sibling’s Bond, Mt. Natagumo, and The Hashira Meeting.

The success of Demon Slayer can't be understated, and it's only recently dropped out of the domestic box office Top 10 after an impressive eight-week run, which saw it overtake Warner Bros.' Mortal Kombat reboot in its second frame to nab the top spot. On top of that, it's also the most commercially successful film ever to release in Japan having surpassed Hayao Miyazaki's modern classic Spirited Away, as well as becoming the second highest-grossing anime ever in the United States and Canada behind Pokémon The First Movie, leading to a global haul north of $475 million.

Naturally, Funimation Global Group's Chief Content Officer Asa Suehira had high praise for Mugen Train, outlining the company's excitement at bringing such a popular movie to the platform:

"Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train has been a runaway success since it opened last year, galvanizing fans and attracting a whole new generation to anime. We know Funimation fans are eager to experience the electrifying story again, and we’re thrilled to add it to our service. With the addition of the movie, fans can take a deep dive into the franchise watching the first season of the television series, three special television episodes and now the feature-length film from their homes or on the go. What a tremendous partnership with Aniplex of America, Shueisha, ufotable and, of course, our community of fans."

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and written by a team from animation house ufotable, based on the best-selling manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train takes place after the events of the TV series and follows hero Tanjiro joining up with the powerful soldiers and swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps to investigate the mysterious disappearance of over 40 people on the titular locomotive.

Fans will be thrilled to revisit the story all over again, and the good news is that June 22 is just a few days away.

