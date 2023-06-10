Demon Slayer has remained one of the most popular anime series in recent years, with equally popular characters that helped catapult the dark fantasy series to greater heights. Of course, with Demon Slayer's long list of strong, beloved (and purely evil) characters comes the kind and friendly Nezuko Kamado. For fans of Nezuko and Funko Pop collectors alike, there is a new glow-in-the-dark Nezuko Pop figure to add to their collection. Releasing as a BoxLunch exclusive, the latest Demon Slayer collectible retails for $32.90.

Announced via Funko Pop's official Twitter page, the newly-released glow-in-the-dark miniature figure recreates one of the anime show's iconic fight scenes, in which Nezuko got caught in Rui's petrifying web. The Nezuko vinyl figure joins Funko Pop's previous extensive catalog of Demon Slayer collectibles from the third annual Funko Fair earlier this year. The collection includes mini-figures of Tanjiro Kamado, Kanao Tsuyuri, Rui, Rengoku, Inosuke, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and, Nezuko.

Nezuko Kamado's Background

It's safe to say that the Demon Slayer tale – and Tanjiro's determination to terminate demons – all started with his sister Nezuko. While the rest of his family got slaughtered by a demon, he still has someone left to lose, and he'll do anything in his power to protect his one remaining family. Tanjiro has spent years training to become a demon hunter and to secure the safety of those who cannot defend themselves. While Nezuko has tragically turned into a demon, Tanjiro promises to turn her back into a human again and avenge his entire family. Nezuko has become a fan favorite due to her caring persona, which sees the good in everyone. Of course, having turned into a demon, she needs human flesh for survival; however, she refuses to do so. As a result, she uses a bamboo gag to control herself, which has since become an iconic part of Nezuko's whole ensemble.

Image via Crunchyroll

The anime series, created by manga artist Koyoharu Gotouge, has undeniably taken the world by storm. Not only did the first two seasons receive massive success, but the sequel film – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Movie: Mugen Train –a lso enjoyed favorable critical reception. Now that Demon Slayer has recently returned for its third season, dubbed Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Swordsmith Village Arc, fans can explore the Demon Slayer story further with a new story arc that sees Tanjiro traveling to the swordsmiths' village to have his severely damaged sword fixed.

All seasons of Demon Slayer are available to stream on various streaming platforms, including Hulu and Crunchyroll. You can check out the Funko pop figure and the Season 3 trailer below: