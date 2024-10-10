Whether you prefer Demon Slayer's Tanjiro Kamado (Natsuki Hanae) or One Piece's Monkey D. Luffy (Mayumi Tanaka), fans of both will be able to snag some brand-new gear based on the respective shows at the 2024 New York Comic Con. Anime apparel creator Atsuko, an officiaal distributor for clothing and merchandise themed to all of your favorite anime programs, has unveiled several new exclusive clothing items themed to Demon Slayer and One Piece. You'll be able to find all of these items at NYCC 2024, which starts on October 17th.

For the Hashira Demon Slayers out there, you can expect to find a Gyomei Himejima (Tomokazu Sugita) knit polo, a Nezuko Kamado (Akari Kitō) knit Henley, a Tanjiro Kamado bomber hoodie, a Giyu Tomioka (Takehiro Sakurai) convertible cargo skirt, a Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu Agatsuma (Hiro Shimono), and Inosuke Hashibira (Yoshitsugu Matsuoka) vintage black tee, a Muichiro Tokito (Kengo Kawanishi) mint tee, a Mitsuri Kanroji (Kana Hanazawa) pink tee, an Obanai Iguro (Ken'ichi Suzumura) black tee, a Kyojuro Rengoku (Satoshi Hino) zip-up hoodie, a Sanemi Shinazugawa (Tomokazu Seki) crew sweatshirt, a Hashira tsuba beanie, a Hashira tote bag, a Tengen Uzui (Katsuyuki Konishi) flashy grandpa hat, and a Chinobu Kochou (Gui Niang) scarf.

Straw Hats who are looking for the elusive One Piece treasure will find some new merch themed to the ongoing Egghead Island arc, which includes an Egghead cityscape crew sweatshirt, a Luffy anniversary hoodie, a pair of egghead convertible cargo pants, an egghead mock neck sweatshirt, a Devil Fruit tee, a fearless explorer natural tee, a Roronoa Zoro (Kazuya Nakai) jacket, an Egghead waffle knit twofer, an Egghead long sleeve shirt, an Egghead polo sweatshirt, an Egghead sling bag, a reversible skull beanie, a yellow Straw Hat Crew beanie, an Egghead floral bucket hat, an Egghead backpack, an Egghead sock set, and a Marine baseball hat.

When and Where Can You Find the New 'Demon Slayer' and 'One Piece' Merch?