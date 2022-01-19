[Editor's Note: Spoilers Ahead for Season 2 of Demon Slayer]To those who have been keeping up with the weekly releases of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc there is no denying that the arc is about to hit its action-packed climax. To celebrate reaching this point in the series, based on Koyoharu Gotouge's manga, Studio Ufotable illustrated a new awesome poster that depicts the two opposing sides of the fight that is about to ensue.

The most recent fight against Upper Moon 6, Daki, which began with Tanjiro Kamado achieving a new level of mastery over his Sun Breathing technique albeit at the physical detriment of himself, and ended with Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui nonchalantly decapitating her, has reached a shocking turning point. As she sat on the floor holding her severed head and throwing a tantrum befitting a toddler, Daki yelled out for her brother – “Onii-chan”, she called him in Japanese, which is another indicator of the vicious demon’s surprising childish side – and Gyutaro emerged from her back as if he had been hiding dormant inside her body and only came out to defend her at her bidding.

It soon became clear that the eldest sibling is more of a threat than Daki and her sash were. He showed no strain in dodging Tengen’s attempt at decapitating him, and he even managed to wound the previously uninjured Hashira in the head. The former shinobi is struggling, but he still had a smile on his face as he admitted that this fight was not going to be a “walk in the park”. Instead of a single Upper Moon demon, Tengen and the three less-experienced demon slayers, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, will be facing a pair, “two in one” as Gyutaro declared right at the end of the episode.

The new visual Ufotable gifted fans with shows the Upper 6 duo on one side, with Daki kind of perched on Gyutaro’s shoulder similarly to how she was at the end of episode 7. Gyutaro is wielding his blood sickles whilst Daki is sending forth her deadly sash. On the other side of the battle, we have got Tengen in a fighting stance - and still not injured or dishevelled like at the end of last episode - standing beside Tanjiro, who is executing one of his blazing Hinokami Kagura forms.

Will our demon-slaying quartet triumph over the Upper-Rank sibling demons or will this be another Upper Moon 3 Akaza and Flame Hashira Rengoku situation? Only the last four episodes will tell. The next episode is titled ‘Gathering’ and it is coming out on Sunday, January 23.

