It was rumored that the second season of Demon Slayer, the Entertainment District Arc would premiere in October, and in a way, those rumors were half-correct? We are getting Demon Slayer next month, but it is not the new arc. Rather, Funimation has announced it will stream Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc, a seven-episode TV adaptation of the feature film, which will then lead to the Entertainment District Arc this December.

Indeed, remember how successful Mugen Train was, and how well-suited the short arc seemed to a movie format? Well, it seems the studio only focused on the former, because they are milking that cow for everything it's worth, with a seven-episode TV adaptation of Mugen Train that will kick-off on October 10.

According to Funimation, the TV adaptation will include an entirely original episode that tells the story of the time before the legend Rengoku went onboard the Mugen Train, as well as "70 news scenes, new music tracks, new open and ending animation, episode previews and new theme songs." Yes, for those keeping track, the new music tracks will include songs by LiSA, who will contribute the opening song "Akeboshi" (Morning Star) and ending song "Shirogane" (Silver) for the TV arc.

Then, once we are done revisiting a movie extended over seven weeks, it will finally be time for Entertainment District Arc, which introduces a new major demon named Daki. At least we'll get the treat of an hour-long premiere episode on Sunday, December 5. Sadly LiSA will not perform songs for the new arc, but instead it will be Aimer who will sing the theme songs for the opening episode, “Zankyosanka” and “Asa ga kuru.”

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime series first debuted in 2019. The story follows young Tanjiro who much find a cure for his sister who has been turned into a demon after their family was slaughtered by them. It is based on Koyoharu Gotoge’s manga of the same name.

Entertainment District Arc will start airing on Funimation and Crunchyroll on December 5.

