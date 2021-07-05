In a new trailer released this weekend during Anime Expo, Aniplex teased the upcoming second season of the wildly popular anime series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The new mission is set in the Yoshiwara Entertainment District, which the trailer explains as a place "awash in vanity and desire of men and women. A town of the night swirling with love and hate."

Demon Slayer is based on the best-selling Japanese manga by the same name. It centers around a young boy named Tanjiro Kamado, in the wake of his family being slaughtered by demons. His younger sister Nezuko is turned into a demon, but she retains some of her humanity and emotions which drives Tanjiro to pursue a cure for the curse. During his quest for revenge and the cure, he is recruited into the Demon Slayer Corps.

An exact plot has not yet been released for Demon Slayer Season 2, but the “Entertainment District Arc” is set to follow the events of the sequel film, Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train. Including the devastating cliffhanger that fans were left with. Based on the manga, the new season will follow Tanjiro as he and his friends investigate reports of demon activity within a city's Red Light District. Fans of the manga will be excited to see the demon slayer Tengen Uzui in the trailer, as he plays a major part in the upcoming arc.

Ufotable has returned to produce the new season, following their work animating the first season and the movie sequel. The Japanese voice cast is set to return for the second season and it is presumed that the same English-dub cast will return to voice their characters.

Last month, SEGA revealed the first trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles, the upcoming 3D fighting game based on the popular franchise.

The Demon Slayer Season 2 premiere date is set for late 2021. Check out the trailer below:

