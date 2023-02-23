Demon Slayer is returning after a whole year since the Entertainment District Arc. Tanjiro, Nezuko, and friends are back in season three, which will tackle the Swordsmith Village Arc. Tanjiro has become a formidable demon hunter since first picking up his sword. What’s next for our favorite demon hunter, and when can we watch the highly anticipated Swordsmith arc? We’re sharing everything there is to know about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Sword Village Arc.

Previously on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer follows Tanjiro Kamado, a teenage boy whose entire family was brutally murdered by a demon while he was away. The only surviving member of his family was his younger sister, Nezuko, but she tragically has been turned into a demon herself. To rid the world of monsters, and with the hope of potentially saving his sister, Tanjiro trains for years to become a demon hunter and protect those who can’t fight for themselves.

Like any great shonen anime, Tanjiro can’t do this mission alone. He makes friends with the timid Zenitsu and the pigheaded (literally and figuratively) Inosuke. The three boys [along with Nezuko] travel across the lands fighting demons. Things don’t go smoothly, and they often fight for their lives, which leads to the Mugen Train arc, where the kids only survive thanks to the legendary Rengoku.

As we enter a new storyline, Tanjiro must continue moving towards his goals while keeping his optimistic outlook, even in the darkest of times. Now eager to prove their metal, Tanjiro and his friends must lick their wounds and help Tegen rescue his wives, who have gone missing in the Entertainment District. All of this happens while the big bad, Muzan Kibutsuji, continues to roam free.

What To Expect From Demon Slayer Season 3

We’re introduced to several new and returning characters in Demon Slayer season three. Tanjiro must travel to the village of the swordsmiths because his sword was severely damaged during his time in the entertainment district. He takes his sword to the smith who forged it, Hotaru Haganezuka. Life is never that easy for a demon slayer, so he encounters multiple upper-rank demons while waiting for his sword to be repaired. Can Tanjiro and the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito take down these demons? This will be one of Tanjiro’s most challenging battles thus far. Hopefully, he’s up for the task.

Like always, Tanjiro won’t be alone. Demon Slayer features a fun cast of humans and demons with fantastic performances. Here are the main characters and their voice actors in the upcoming season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Tanjiro Kamado – Natsuki Hanae (Japanese) / Zach Aguilar (English)

Nezuko Kamado – Akari Kitô (Japanese) / Abby Trott (English)

Zenitsu Agatsuma – Hiro Shimono (Japanese) / Aleks Le (English)

Inosuke Hashibira – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese) / Bryce Papenbrook (English)

Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito – Kengo Kawanishi (Japanese) / Griffin Burns (English)

Flower Hashira, Kanae Kocho – Ai Kayano (Japanese) / Bridget Hoffman (English)

Muzan Kibutsuji – Toshihiko Seki (Japanese) / Greg Chun (English)

Kagaya Ubuyashiki – Toshiyuki Morikawa (Japanese) / Matthew Mercer (English)

Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka – Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese) / Johnny Yong Bosch (English)

Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji – Kana Hanazawa (Japanese) / Kira Buckland (English)

Tsuguko Kanao Tsuyuri – Reina Ueda (Japanese) / Brianna Knickerbocker (English)

Is There a Trailer for Demon Slayer Season 3?

The first trailer for Season 3 of Demon Slayer was released back in April 2022 and recapped the events leading up to the Swordsmith Village arc.

Another teaser was released on February 7, 2023, and gave us a new look at the Upper-Rank demons that will be featured in the new season.

Where Can I Watch Demon Slayer Season Three?

Demon Slayer: Kishi No Yiba - The Swordsmith Village Arc will be streaming on Crunchyroll, FUNimation, and Hulu beginning in April. We currently don’t have a release date for the series, but fans can watch the first episode exclusively in theaters!

On March 3rd, 2023, a special Demon Slayer event will showcase the final two episodes of the Entertainment District arc along with the first episode of the Swordsmith storyline. While the rest of the season will debut in April, this film will serve as a brief refresher on what happened last year and a glimpse at what to expect in the future. You can check your local showtimes and buy tickets for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village here.

Is Season Three of Demon Slayer The Final Season?

Demon Slayer is based on the manga of the same name and was published between February 2016 to March 2020 in Weekly Shonen Jump. Written by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer features 11 arcs told across 23 volumes. The ninth storyline of Demon Slayer is The Swordsmith Village arc, the primary plot of season three. If the series continues telling two arcs a season, then we should have at least one more full season of the show before entering The Final Battle.

Demon Slayer is a surprisingly short manga series compared to its predecessors like Naruto, Bleach, and One Piece– exceeding 600 chapters (and One Piece recently passing 1,000 chapters). So, the series will be coming to a close very soon, as it only has 206 chapters of source material to pull from, but that means these final arcs will be the most intense portion of the story yet.

Other Shows Like Demon Slayer

While we’re waiting for season three of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, now would be the perfect time to check out more fantastic devil hunters. The demon-slaying genre is thriving, and if you love Tanjiro, you will also enjoy these four shows. Here are four more anime to watch after Demon Slayer.

Jujutsu Kaisen - Yuji Itadori is a kind-hearted teenager who finds himself in the middle of a battle between sorcerers. Now, as the vessel for the demon, Susana, Itadori must become a Jujutsu Sorcerer and help them defeat these demons once and for all.

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series full of great characters, fantastic battles, and jaw-dropping animation. The series balances its dark setting with moments of humor that keep the series in a state of fun while also addressing its more serious nature. The magic system is one of the most in-depth and engaging of all the modern shonen anime. Even the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which has nothing to do with Itadori or his story, is one of the best-animated films of 2022.

The series is by far one of the most entertaining anime in recent memory, and that’s reflected in the manga sales being through the roof. If you haven’t seen Jujutsu Kaisen, now is the time to start before the second season airs later this year.

Watch on Crunchyroll

Chainsaw Man - Denji has had a rough life. After the death of his father, the young child had to survive on his own in a world full of monsters and devils. One day, he’s left but is luckily reborn as a devil-human hybrid. Now, Denji must fight for himself and the love he has for his comrades.

Chainsaw Man starts off as a tragedy, but Denji doesn’t see it that way. He takes his new life in stride and tries to make the best of his situation, enjoying life’s simple pleasures along the way. The series is a cinematic masterpiece from a technical level because it perfectly blends traditional 2D animation with 3D, creating a world that feels unique in the over-saturated anime world.

Denji, along with supporting characters like Makima, Aki, and the rest, makes up a terrific cast that shows us the hardships of this devil-hunting line of work and the toll it takes on you both physically and mentally. It’s a show that’s much deeper than you might expect at first glance, making it worthwhile even if you don’t typically watch anime. It’s not a series for everyone due to its adult themes and violence, but one of the best shows of 2022.

Watch on Crunchyroll

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - Bleach has finally returned, proving why it’s one of the big three in anime (the others being One Piece and Naruto). Ichigo Kurosaki inherits his parents' destiny and gains the power of a Soul Reaper. You can enjoy the adventures of Ichigo in the original Bleach anime, but we’re going to be focusing on the recent continuation, The Thousand-Year Blood War.

The highly anticipated final arc of Bleach has finally received its anime adaptation and sees the Wandenreich rise to strike back against the Shinigami and the Soul Society, resulting in an all-out war between the two factions. Ichigo and his friends must work together to end this world-ending threat.

Watch on Hulu

Blue Exorcist - The world of humans and demons are separate, and the only way to travel between them is by possession. Satan, ruler of Gehenna, can’t find a suitable host on the mortal plane, so he’s imprisoned in his home world. In a desperate attempt to conquer Assiah (the human world), he sends his son to do his bidding, intending for him to eventually grow into a vessel capable of possession by the demon king.

Blue Exorcist follows Rin Okumura, who, at first glance, appears to be a regular (albeit troubled) teenager. His world turns upside down once he discovers that he is the son of the Devil himself. Rin rejects his father’s wishes and trains to become an exorcist to defend Assiah alongside his brother, Yukio. While one of the older shows on this list, Blue Exorcist is still a surprisingly great series.

Watch on Netflix