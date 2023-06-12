The third season of Demon Slayer sees the return of Tanjiro as he explores the Swordsmith Village, which was the ninth story arc of the highly lauded manga series the Demon Slayer anime was based on. Shortly after the release of the tenth episode of Season 3, the show's producer announced some details about the final episode. According to ufotable, Demon Slayer Season 3 will air its last episode on June 18, with an extended 70-minute special broadcast for the finale, closing out the Swordsmith Village arc with a double-length episode.

The third season premiered on April 9 with an hour-long special, in addition to the release of the two specials ahead of the Season 3 premiere to commemorate the beginning of the new story. Now, instead of the usual twenty-minute episodes, the eleventh and final episode of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc will be 70 minutes long, allowing more time to wrap up another part of the Demon Slayer story.

What's Next for the Demon Hunters?

While Demon Slayer arguably enjoys the same level of popularity as One Piece, Bleach, and Naruto, the manga series written by Koyoharu Gotouge was considerably short compared to the mentioned highly-acclaimed anime shows. And with the Swordsmith Village arc serving as the ninth storyline of the Demon Slayer tale, fans have two more stories left as the Demon Slayer manga only features 11 arcs across 23 volumes. The anime series used to feature two arcs per season, so while there are no announcements yet about what's in store for the anime show, fans can expect the fourth season to be the season finale.

Regardless of whether the producers decide to use one arc in one season, one thing is certain: Demon Slayer will be wrapping up soon. And while that's not good news for Demon Slayer fans, a more intense next season is guaranteed, considering the intensity of the series in the first and third seasons, as well as its spin-offs.

Demon Slayer centers on Tanjiro who witnessed his family get slaughtered by a demon. To seek revenge, he spent years training to become a demon hunter and to turn his sister, Nezuko, back into a human again. Since its inception in 2019, the anime series has gained massive followers thanks to its intense storyline and beloved characters that fans have grown to love throughout three seasons. And as the third season is nearing its end, you can see for yourself what's next for everyone's favorite demon slayer when the 70-minute final episode airs on June 18.