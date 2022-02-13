Demon Slayer Season 2 has sadly aired its last episode, bringing the flashiest arc in the story to an end. With the immense popularity that the series has garnered over the years, especially since the airing of the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train in 2020, it comes as no surprise that a season 3 would eventually begin production. But fans will be pleased to know that Studio Ufotable has recently confirmed that the following arc to the Entertainment District, The Swordsmith Village arc, is already in the works.

If you have read the original Manga by Koyoharu Gotouge you already know what happens next and why our main protagonist Tanjiro Kamado heads to the Swordsmith Village. However, if you have no knowledge of what happens next in the epic saga of our favorite demon slayers, the teaser that has been revealed at least gives you an inkling of who will have the spotlight directed at them in Season 3.

The teaser reveals the youngest of all the Hashira, the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito. One would expect that the pattern for the next arcs would be that one single Hashira would take center stage before giving it away to the next one. In the Mugen Train Arc, it was the Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku who was the focus while in the Entertainment District Arc it was former shinobi and Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui. However, it seems that for the Swordsmith Arc we are getting a two-in-one deal! It seems that not only will we get to know the child prodigy Hashira but also the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji.

It had been uncertain whether the Swordsmith Village Arc would get the Mugen Train treatment – being that it was the highest-grossing film of 2020 – or whether it would be the same as the Entertainment District Arc. Apparently, it has been confirmed to be the latter.

Last we left off with our main squad, Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu, the three of them, along with Tengen, managed to behead and defeat the Upper Six sibling duo Gyutaro and Daki, making it the first victory over an Upper Moon, a much-welcomed outcome after Rengoku’s defeat against Upper Three Akaza. It brings the question of which of the remaining five of Muzan Kibutsuji’s favorite lackeys we will be seeing next and whether they will be facing the two Hashira Mitsuri and Muichiro next.

With production having just been announced, there is no prospective release date for Demon Slayer Season 3.

