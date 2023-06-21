The Swordsmith Village arc took the world by storm and reminded everyone why Demon Slayer is one of the best shows on television. With the next season already announced, it’s time to look ahead at what’s to come. the Hashira Training arc is set to be the most important storyline of the series thus far as Tanjiro and his friends prepare for their subsequent encounter with Muzan Kibutsuji.

As we slowly reach the final stages of the series, fans across the globe are waiting to see what the next season will hold. Sure, you might’ve read the manga years ago, but seeing this series come to life with Ufotable’s stunning animation makes the series worth watching, even if you know what happens in the end. If you can’t wait for the next arc or want to know when you get to see your favorite characters return, don’t worry. Here’s everything we know about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3.

Does Demon Slayer Season Four Have a Trailer?

As of now, the next season of Demon Slayer does not have a trailer. With the third season just wrapping up, it will be a while before we see anything new from the series.

What to Expect from Demon Slayer Season 4

The Hashira Training arc takes place right after the Swordsmith Village storyline. In this arc, Tanjiro, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Inosuke train with the Hashira to become stronger and defeat Muzan Kibutsuji.

The Hashira will push the young warriors to their breaking point. Their training is rigorous, but they will always be up for the challenge. This arc will set the stage for the final battle and ask: will Tanjiro be able to stop Muzan Kibutsuji and save his sister Nezuko?

We aren’t going to spoil anything but know that this arc features some of the most compelling moments are stunning action of any in the Demon Slayer series.

When is Demon Slayer Coming Back?

To make a show as high quality as Demon Slayer takes time. Typically, there’s about a 14-18 month delay between seasons, and that’s even longer if you’re watching one of the dubs for the show. We likely won’t see Demon Slayer return until Winter 2024 at the earliest.

Who Are the Cast of Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer features a fantastic cast in the original Japanese and the English dub. Here are the voices behind the show’s incredible characters.

Tanjiro Kamado – Natsuki Hanae (Japanese) / Zach Aguilar (English)

Nezuko Kamado – Akari Kitô (Japanese) / Abby Trott (English)

Zenitsu Agatsuma – Hiro Shimono (Japanese) / Aleks Le (English)

Inosuke Hashibira – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese) / Bryce Papenbrook (English)

Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito – Kengo Kawanishi (Japanese) / Griffin Burns (English)

Flower Hashira, Kanae Kocho – Ai Kayano (Japanese) / Bridget Hoffman (English)

Muzan Kibutsuji – Toshihiko Seki (Japanese) / Greg Chun (English)

Kagaya Ubuyashiki – Toshiyuki Morikawa (Japanese) / Matthew Mercer (English)

Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka – Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese) / Johnny Yong Bosch (English)

Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji – Kana Hanazawa (Japanese) / Kira Buckland (English)

Tsuguko Kanao Tsuyuri – Reina Ueda (Japanese) / Brianna Knickerbocker (English)

Is Season Four of Demon Slayer The Final Season?

Written by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer features 11 arcs told across 23 volumes. The 10th storyline of Demon Slayer is the Hashira Training arc. While nothing has been confirmed, it is doubtful that the upcoming season will be the show’s last. The final arc will likely be reserved for its own season.

Demon Slayer is a concise manga series compared to its predecessors like Naruto, Dragon Ball, and One Piece—exceeding 600 chapters (and One Piece passing 1,000 issues and still running). With Demon Slayer only being 206 chapters and the Hashira training arc being the penultimate storyline, we know these last two arcs will be the best yet.

Where Can I Watch Demon Slayer?

You can stream all Demon Slayer seasons on Crunchyroll in Japanese and English. Previous seasons of the series are also available on Hulu and Netflix. If you want to catch up or relive your favorite moments, watch Demon Slayer with the link below.

What is the History Behind Demon Slayer?

Koyoharu Gotouge is a Japanese mangaka best known for creating the popular series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The series follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy who becomes a demon slayer after his family is killed and his sister is turned into a demon. The series has been praised for its action, characters, and art style. It has also been a commercial success, with over 150 million copies in circulation.

Gotouge was born in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, in 1989. They began drawing manga at a young age and were inspired by various mangakas, including Hirohiko Araki (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure), Masashi Kishimoto (Naruto), Tite Kubo (Bleach); and Hideaki Sorachi (Gintama). Demon Slayer was first published in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2016 and ended in 2020. The series would later be adapted into an anime series, which has become a worldwide phenomenon.

The Demon Slayer anime debuted in April 2019, taking the world by storm. The first season sets up Tanjiro’s journey and the loss that sets him on the path to becoming a demon slayer. The second storyline was adapted into a feature film, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Even though it was released during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mugen Train cemented Demon Slayer as one of the biggest anime in the world after making an outstanding $507.1 million at the box office.

Demon Slayer is often praised for its action, characters, and art style. The series has succeeded commercially, with over 150 million copies circulating. Much like their idols Araki, Kishimoto, Kubo, and Sorachi; Gotouge created a series that will stand the test of time. Whether through manga or anime, Demon Slayer has become a series that has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.