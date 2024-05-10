Demon Slayer Season 4 is a crucial part of the series, set to be released on May 12, 2024. The Hashira Training arc delves into the intense training of the Hashira and the rest of the Demon Corps, preparing them for the ultimate battle against Muzan.

This season covers chapters 128 - 136 of the manga, with the film already covering chapters 128 and 129, along with some added scenes to the anime. This means the anime could go beyond chapter 136, leading into 'The Final Battle Arc.' Here's what you need to know about the main cast of Demon Slayer: The Hashira Training arc.

2:03 Related The 45 Best Anime Movies of All Time, Ranked From Miyazaki essentials like Princess Mononoke to cyberpunk landmark Akira, this is Collider's ranking of the best anime movies ever.

Tanjiro Kamado

Voiced by Natsuki Hanae

Image via Ufotable

"To dispel the regrets of those killed, to stop any more victims from appearing, I will relentlessly wield my blade against the Demons, and that's a fact." - Tanjiro

Tanjiro Kamado, the embodiment of resilience and kindness, is on a mission to restore his little sister's (Nezuko) humanity. His path is strewn with numerous challenges, but through these trials, he forges unbreakable bonds with his comrades, Zenitsu and Inosuke. They were the first to join him on this journey, forming a tight-knit group that inspires a sense of companionship. Tanjiro's unwavering determination to save his sister from a curse and defeat the lord of all demons, Muzan, is truly inspiring. Tanjiro was the first swordsman to wield a black blade in centuries, a fact that raises many intriguing questions.

Who is Tanjiro? Why is he the one to possess the Black Blade, and what is his connection to the Sun breathing? These mysteries, though partially unraveled, hold the promise of deeper understanding, possibly in this season. Hints of dancing with his father in a dream and a potential connection to the Sun breathing only add to the enigma surrounding Tanjiro and his family, and the same with his sister; why was she specifically able to conquer the Sun?

Nezuko Kamado

Voiced by Akari Kitou

Image via Ufotable

"Things don't go exactly how we want them to. We're only human. You get to decide where your happiness comes from and what's important now."

Nezuko Kamado, the younger sister of our main character, Tanjiro, is a central figure in the Training Arc. Like Tanjiro, she is a survivor of their family massacre, but she is cursed with being a demon, making her the one to suffer the most. However, she perseveres, protecting her brother uniquely and growing the most through her suffering. Her journey is marked by her struggle to regain her humanity as a demon and her ability to conquer the Sun, making her the sole target of the main antagonist, Muzan. Her transformation and resilience are vital aspects of the Training Arc.

Zenitsu

Voiced by Hiro Shimono

Image Via Adult Swim

"If You Can Only Do One Thing, Hone It To Perfection. Hone It To The Utmost Limit!

Zenitsu, one of two students of the former Thunder Hashira, Jigoro Kuwajima, is a character who undergoes significant growth in the 'Training Arc. ' His initial fear and annoyance are a stark contrast to his later bravery and reliability. He steps up to protect Nezuko along with Inosuke when Tanjiro can't, which is a testament to his growth. Zenitsu's contributions to many battles, like the battle of Daki and Gyutaro, are crucial to the Entertainment District Arc, a testament to the teachings of his mentor, Jigoro Kuwajima.

Inosuke

Voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Image Via Adult Swim

Don't dwell on such weak thoughts! You can or can't; it doesn't do you any good to sit there, wondering about the maybes! Everything that dies returns to the earth, but crying won't bring any of them back, so no matter how frustrated you feel, don't cry! Even if you think you're wretched and unworthy, you must keep on living!

Inosuke is the most flexible fighter in all of Demon Slayer, not just the most flexible fighter but the most flexible thinker of the team. He, at times, can hold the group together with his unorthodox comedy, which at a glance can be weird, but when you think about it, it is the most honest of the group, which I believe is due to him not being a part of human civilization much. Much like Zenitsu, Insouke has been an enormous part of Tanjiro and Nezuko's battle. He is teaming up with Zenitsu to keep one of the upper moons busy in Daki. Inosuke is the freethinker of the team, and in turn, he is the loudest of the group, for better or worse.

Genya Shinazugawa

Voiced by Nobuhiko Okamoto

I'll do it. I'm gonna do it. I have to do it. Think only about winning. I will not let my brother, or my master, or any of my comrades die!

Genya Shinazugawa was hinted at when Tanjiro went through his first trials to become a demon slayer in season one. But he has played a considerable part in the Swordsmith Village Arc. With the ability to consume demons and gain their ability of endurance and healing, he was able to help Tanjiro with his battle with Hantengu and his six emotions: Anger (Sekido), pleasure (Karaku), sorrow (Aizetsu), joy (Urogi), hatred (Zohakuten), and resentment (Urami).

During the arc, we see Genya struggling physically and mentally thanks to his brother, Sanemi Shinazugawa, and their past, which was hinted at during the Swordsmith Village Arc; their history will be expanded a little more during the Hashira Traning Arc, focusing on the past between Genya and his Sanemi and explain why Sanemi shows so much disdain towards Genya.

During the Hashira Training Arc, we will get more in-depth with the Hashira and their training regimen with the rest of the demon slayers. That includes the Love Hashira, Mitsuri, Water Hashira, Giyu, Serpent Hashira, Obanai, Sound Hashira, Tengen, Wind Hashira, Sanemi, Mist Hashira, Muichiro, Insect Hashira, Shinobu, and the Stone Hashira Gyomei. To learn about the legendary Hashira, click here.

Demon Slayer A family is attacked by demons and only two members survive - Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, who is turning into a demon slowly. Tanjiro sets out to become a demon slayer to avenge his family and cure his sister. Release Date January 21, 2021 Cast Natsuki Hanae , Zach Aguilar , Abby Trott , Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Main Genre Anime Seasons 4

Watch on Crunchyroll