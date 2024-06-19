The Big Picture Hashira Training Arc offers high entertainment value in the fourth season of Demon Slayer.

The season ends with extended episodes, making up for the short run time of only 8 episodes.

Tanjiro learns from Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima in episode 7, premiering this Sunday.

After arriving in 2018, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has so far thrilled those of an anime persuasion. This summer, we welcomed back Tanjiro Kamado and his friends as they prepared themselves for the next leg of their task, which is the final conflict with Muzan Kibutsuji. The fourth season, which is wrapping its run with its next two episodes, has focused largely on adapting the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. Now ahead of episode 7, the season's penultimate episode, the first look and episode details have been revealed.

So far, the Hashira Training Arc has been the shortest arc to adapt so far, however, it has offered high entertainment value. Throughout the season so far, Tanjiro and his friends have sought to master various skills as they've trained with the skilled members of the Hashira. Episode 7 will see Tanjiro Kamado learning at the feet of the strongest of them all, the mysterious Gyomei Himejima. Aptly titled Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima, episode 7 will premiere this coming Sunday. Episode details and synopsis reveal, "Tanjiro, who is stuck on Himejima's challenge, manages to move the rock by getting advice from Genya, whom he meets again by chance. Now that Tanjiro has gained a foothold, will he be able to overcome Himejima's training?"

The Hashira Training Arc Season Ends With Extended Episodes

Close

As previously mentioned, the fourth season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been short with only eight episodes under its yoke. However, to make up for that, the final two episodes will feature extended run times. The anime series' upcoming episode has been announced to last for 40 minutes in total, with the season finale bringing it all to an end with a one-hour runtime. When factoring in the extended run times and comparing it to previous seasons, it all adds up to about 10 episodes for the Hashira Training Arc season.

The anime series, Demon Slayer, is based on one of Japan's bestselling manga series ever. The manga (and tthe series) is set in the Taisho Period in Japan, and follows a charcoal-selling young boy, Tanjiro, who finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To further compound his misery, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor of the assault, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and obtain his revenge by killing the demon that massacred his family. The cast for Demon Slayer includes Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kitô as Nezuko, Toshihiko Seki as Muzan Kibutsuji, Hiro Skimono as Zenitsu, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke.

You can stream all Demon Slayer seasons in Japanese and English on Crunchyroll. Previous seasons of the series are also available on Hulu and Netflix.