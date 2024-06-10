The Big Picture The Hashira Training arc intensifies as Tanjiro prepares for the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji in Demon Slayer Season 4.

The new poster for Demon Slayer features Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa, and his brother, Genya, in an upcoming episode.

Demon Slayer anime follows Tanjiro's quest for revenge and cure for his demon sister, Nezuko.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first took the world by storm in 2018. Since then, the anime series has developed a coveted following as we head into the mid-season of its fourth season. The series' current season is now in the midst of adapting the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series and this means more intense training routines for Tanjiro Kamado as he prepares for the final conflict with Muzan Kibutsuji. The various training exercises Tanjiro and his friends will undergo will come at the hands of the Hashira, with members of this elite force coming into focus. A new poster highlights the complexities some of these warriors have in their own lives.

Among the elite warriors of the Hashira, the Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa, is one of those who has, throughout this arc so far, been getting a lot of gaze and attention. However, the series' next episode "I Even Ate Demons..." will see Sanemi deal with a more personal situation — a reunion with his younger brother, Genya. Both are vastly different individuals and to emphasize this point ahead of the next episode, the animation studio behind the series has shared a new poster featuring the Shinazugawa brothers. Episode 5 of Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Season 4 is teased thus, with the synopsis reading:

"Thanks to Tanjiro's efforts, Muichiro and the Demon Slayers have grown closer through training. After finishing Muichiro's training, Tanjiro heads to Mitsuri's training hall, but the flexibility training there is much harder than it looks."

What Is 'Demon Slayer' About?

Image via Ufotable

The Demon Slayer anime series is based on the best-selling Japanese manga of the same name. The story centers around a young boy named Tanjiro Kamado who is the only survivor after his entire family is slaughtered by demons. His younger sister, Nezuko, is turned into a demon, but she retains some of her humanity and emotions. This encourages Tanjiro to pursue a cure for the curse alongside his quest for revenge. Tanjiro's journey will later see him recruited into the Demon Slayer Corps.

Central to the theme for The Hashira Training Arc, which takes place right after the Swordsmith Village storyline is the aforementioned intense training in store for Tanjiro and his friends, Zenitsu, and Inosuke. It is rigorous, intense training which hopefully puts the demon slayers in the best position to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji, the Demon King. The anime series' cast includes Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kitô as Nezuko, Toshihiko Seki as Muzan Kibutsuji, Hiro Skimono as Zenitsu, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke.

You can stream all Demon Slayer seasons in Japanese and English on Crunchyroll. Previous seasons of the series are also available on Hulu and Netflix. Check out the poster above.

Demon Slayer A family is attacked by demons and only two members survive - Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, who is turning into a demon slowly. Tanjiro sets out to become a demon slayer to avenge his family and cure his sister. Release Date January 21, 2021 Cast Natsuki Hanae , Zach Aguilar , Abby Trott , Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Main Genre Anime Seasons 4

WATCH ON CRUNCHYROLL