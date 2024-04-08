The Big Picture Next season of Demon Slayer premieres May 12, 2024, continuing Tanjiro's journey in the Hashira Training Arc.

Demon Slayer captured hearts with its gripping plot and animation, leading to Demon Slayer: The Movie: Mugen Train becoming the highest-grossing anime movie in Japan.

Join Tanjiro and his allies in the upcoming season as they train to become Hashira and face Muzan Kibutsuji.

Great news, Demon Slayer fans! Tanjiro has a whole lot more slaying to do, and we will be along for the ride. The highly anticipated fourth season, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — To the Hashira Training is set to premiere this spring, on May 12, 2024 (via CBR), expanding the saga further with the Hashira Training Arc. We have watched what has sometimes been a gruesome journey for a humble charcoal seller, who is forced to watch the death of his entire family. Not defeated by the undeniable grief, he has trained to become a master demon slayer, decimating the various demons that populate the Japanese nether realm. Luckily for us, the story is set to continue with the coming season.

The first season of Demon Slayer aired in April 2019, with the adaptation receiving an extremely positive response from both critics and fans alike. The series returned to screens for a second season in October 2021 before a third season of Demon Slayer came out in April 2023. The fourth season will air on Crunchyroll, coming several months after the theatrical premiere of the first episode. The season will continue the Hashira Training Arc which debuted in February 2024 to brilliant success. The hope remains that the success enjoyed by the film will roll over into the coming season.

Demon Slayer follows the story of Kamado Tanjiro, a young boy who lives and thrives happily with his family. However, his life is ultimately turned upside down when, one fateful day, his family is attacked by a demon, which decimates and kills almost every family member. The only exception to this deadly massacre is his sister, Nezuko. However, Nezuko's case isn't so simple as she is turned into a demon herself. Thus, Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps and sets out on a mission to find the cure for his sister, which will hopefully return her to her original form. Demon Slayer captivated audiences worldwide with its gripping story and stunning animation, ultimately birthing two movies, Demon Slayer: The Movie: Mugen Train and Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village. Mugen Train went on to have a theatrical release, becoming the highest-grossing anime movie of all time in Japan.

'The Hashira Training Arc' - What Does it Mean?

Image via Crunchyroll

Featuring 11 arcs expanded across 23 volumes, Demon Slayer is written by Koyoharu Gotouge, with the upcoming season, the Hashira Training arc, being the 10th storyline. The coming storyline will follow the events in the Swordsmith Village, and will see Tanjiro and his allies train to become a Hashira — a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps —through an intense and grueling course aimed to make them stronger and able to face and ultimately, defeat Muzan Kibutsuji. Season 4 of Demon Slayer will see the return of fan-favorite characters, with Natsuki Hanae voicing Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kitô as Nezuko Kamado, and Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma, among others. The English dub cast includes Zack Aguilar, Abby Trott, and Bryce Papenbrook, reprising their roles as Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Inosuke Hashibira, respectively.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — To the Hashira Training will arrive on Crunchyroll on May 12, 2024.

Demon Slayer A family is attacked by demons and only two members survive - Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, who is turning into a demon slowly. Tanjiro sets out to become a demon slayer to avenge his family and cure his sister. Release Date January 21, 2021 Cast Natsuki Hanae , Zach Aguilar , Abby Trott , Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Main Genre Anime Seasons 4

